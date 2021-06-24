Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Nightly Notable: Trae Young | Jun. 14

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Trae Young scores 25 points with a Playoff career-high 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal versus Philadelphia.

Trae Young's girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There's arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he's still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta's empire in the Eastern Conference. But it's not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he's also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We're not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we're about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young's girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
Trae Young's Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA's most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden.
How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he's quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks complete comeback to tie series with Sixers

Apparently, the heavy wrap on Trae Young's shooting shoulder worked. Following an 0-for-5 start from the field, the Atlanta Hawks point guard had his right shoulder wrapped by trainers at the end of the first quarter. Backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic limped to the sidelines soon after. The Philadelphia 76ers stretched their first-half lead to 18 points, and the Hawks looked cooked — surely bound for a second straight home loss and a 3-1 uphill climb in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Trae Young dishes as Hawks pull even with Clippers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. While the Suns have already advanced to the conference finals, they're going...
NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 9.5 Assists vs. 76ers. Just when you thought the...
Atlanta Hawks: "Unnatural Motions" Decision Won't Stop Trae Young

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Joel Embiid #21 and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young showed us his superstar potential

The Atlanta Hawks did not look good in the first half of Game 4. The 76ers were able to build an 18 point lead.
NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.