The Yankees and Red Sox rivalry is one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports, but recently opposing fans realized they had some common ground. Less than a week after it was posted in early May in a Tik Tok that's garnered almost 100,000-- a Yankees fan appears to be verbally "getting into it" with a group of young red sox fans with a classic taunt used by the pinstripes faithful: 27 Rings--as in the number of championships the Yankees have won.