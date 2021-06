Caltrain will offer special post-game service for San Francisco Giants weekday and weekend games starting Tuesday. An extra train will depart San Francisco about 15 minutes after the last out, or when full, and will express to Millbrae Station, according to Caltrain. It will then make all local stops south to San Jose Diridon Station. The last train departs from San Francisco Station at 12:03 a.m. (weekdays) and 12:04 a.m. (Saturdays).