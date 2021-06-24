Colorado Rockies | Tingler on 3-2 loss to Rockies

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.