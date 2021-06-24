Seattle Mariners | Twins vs. Mariners Highlights - Jake Bauers' go-ahead homer lifts Mariners to 4-3 win

Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Torrens came out swinging in his first time in the lineup since May 18 after he was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. The 25-year-old singled his first time up then later homered to lead off the seventh inning. He was slashing just .178/.219/.300 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs scored before being sent down May 20 but is off to a good start in his second stint with the big league club. Torrens will still be sharing time behind the dish with Tom Murphy and Jose Godoy, which makes it difficult to trust him in any lineup.