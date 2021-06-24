Seattle Mariners | Twins vs. Mariners Highlights - Jake Bauers' go-ahead homer lifts Mariners to 4-3 win

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. MONDAY, JUNE 14 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Twins 3 — Jake Bauers, acquired recently from Cleveland, broke a 3-3 tie with an eighth-inning solo homer as Seattle opened a homestand at T-Mobile Park by beating Minnesota. The Mariners hit for the cycle in scoring their four runs. Jake Fraley had an RBI single, Ty France an...