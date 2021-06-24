Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Twins vs. Mariners Highlights - Jake Bauers' go-ahead homer lifts Mariners to 4-3 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Jake Bauers' go-ahead homer lifts Mariners to 4-3 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 66: Twins at Mariners

Radio: WCCO 830, Audacy, The Wolf 102.9 FM, TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com. After another series loss, the Twins roll into Seattle with some reinforcements. At long last, our king Kenta Maeda has returned and will be taking the mound tonight. Luis Arraez was activated but is not in the lineup, and Byron Buxton traveled with the team but has not been activated as of yet.
BaseballPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Diamond Beat: Bauers' eighth-inning homer lifts Mariners

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. MONDAY, JUNE 14 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Twins 3 — Jake Bauers, acquired recently from Cleveland, broke a 3-3 tie with an eighth-inning solo homer as Seattle opened a homestand at T-Mobile Park by beating Minnesota. The Mariners hit for the cycle in scoring their four runs. Jake Fraley had an RBI single, Ty France an...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bauers’ 1st Homer for Mariners Caps Comeback, Tops Twins 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Bauers' third homer of the season came with one out in the eighth inning off Hansel Robles. Bauers lined a 1-0 pitch just beyond the reach of Nick Gordon’s leaping attempt at the fence. Bauers was traded from Cleveland to Seattle last week after he was designated for assignment by the Indians earlier this month. Seattle trailed 3-1, but scored twice in the fifth and the Mariners bullpen shut down the Twins long enough for Bauers to come through with the big hit.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Twins' Byron Buxton hopes to make return vs. Mariners

Byron Buxton said he was going to "keep nagging" Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to put him in the lineup. So far it hasn't worked, but that doesn't mean Buxton won't try again before the Twins conclude a three-game series Wednesday night against the host Seattle Mariners. "It's not aseasy...
MLBMLB

Bauers' 1st Mariners HR powers win vs. Twins

The Mariners brought in Jake Bauers to fill in on a banged-up roster. A former top prospect who hadn’t lived up to his lofty potential. A left-handed bat with some pop. A guy looking for a fresh opportunity. Bauers made his first major mark with the Mariners on Monday night,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mariners' Jake Fraley batting second Monday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins. Fraley will bat second as the Mariners' designated hitter on Monday. He replaced Mitch Haniger (knee) in Sunday's contest and went on to hit a two-run homer, bringing his OPS to .995 through 69 plate appearances this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Trader Jerry strikes as Jake Bauers hits go-ahead home run

Whether or not you agree with the number of trades that Jerry Dipoto has made, we can all agree that the one he made late last week has been working out so far for the Mariners. He snagged Jake Bauers from Cleveland after they had DFA’d him, and he was instantly thrown into the Mariners lineup.
MLBncwlife.com

Bauers solo homer in 8th propels Seattle to 4-3 win

Seattle earned a come-from-behind win against Minnesota last night at T-Mobile Park 4-3 thanks to Jake Bauers’ 8th-inning home run…. Marco Gonzales got the start and lasted 5-innings, giving up 3-runs on 8-hits, two of which home runs. Seattle’s offense would make sure Marco wouldn’t take the loss as they tied the game in the bottom of the 5th…
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Jake Bauers hits game-winner homer in 8th inning in his first home game as a Mariner

SEATTLE — This time Jake Bauers had just enough distance and to a better spot in T-Mobile Park. After almost hitting the go-ahead home run in the fifth inning, only to see it caught at the center-field wall, Bauers hit his first homer as a member of the Mariners, in his first home game, just over the wall and out of the reach of Minnesota’s Nick Gordon in the eighth inning.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Twins shut out by Flexen, Mariners

Chris Flexen pitched eight scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners had their biggest offensive output of the season to defeat the visiting Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday night. J.P. Crawford, Luis Torrens and Ty France homered for the Mariners, who won their third game in a row. The Twins suffered...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Mariners pounce on Twins early, cruise to win

SEATTLE— J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ’s first pitch and Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later as the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings in striking out a career-high eight, and was backed by an...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Homers Tuesday

Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Torrens came out swinging in his first time in the lineup since May 18 after he was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. The 25-year-old singled his first time up then later homered to lead off the seventh inning. He was slashing just .178/.219/.300 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs scored before being sent down May 20 but is off to a good start in his second stint with the big league club. Torrens will still be sharing time behind the dish with Tom Murphy and Jose Godoy, which makes it difficult to trust him in any lineup.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Cruz, Ober lift Twins over Mariners 7-2

SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Tallies three hits in win

Bauers went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Bauers singled in each of his first three at-bats but only came around to score once and was unable to drive anyone in. The 25-year-old has found some new life since coming over to Seattle, slashing .333/.385/.500 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in six games. He still isn't hitting the ball very well as a whole this season but should continue to find himself in the lineup while Evan White is on the mend from a hip injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Out of lineup again Friday

Fraley (undisclosed) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rays. Fraley was scratched from Thursday's lineup for an undisclosed reason but was able to pinch hit late in the contest. He's out of the lineup again Friday, though the nature of any potential injury remains unclear. Shed Long will start in left field in his absence.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Fraley in center field for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fraley will operate center after Taylor Trammell was given a breather against left-hander Josh Fleming. Our models project Fraley to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.