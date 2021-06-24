Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Oakland Athletics | Angels vs. Athletics Highlights - A's rally for five in the 3rd in 8-5 win vs. Angels

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10J3in_0aUWv5EU00

A's rally for five in the 3rd in 8-5 win vs. Angels

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbettingpros.com

Angels look to extend season's longest winning streak against the Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels enter their series opener against the Oakland Athletics having won six consecutive games, and look to make it seven straight tonight. Oddsmakers are giving Oakland a great chance to end Los Angeles's win streak, as the A's are -157 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Angels are 9-2 so far in June, and before this winning streak they had not won more than three games in a row. The Angels are 3-4 head-to-head against Oakland this season, losing two out of three at home and splitting a four-game series on the road. They begin this series in third place in the AL West and six games back of the first-place A's. Tonight's pitching matchup is Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA) against Oakland's Sean Manaea (5-2, 3.09 ERA). Bundy is coming off his first win of the season, while Manaea enters this start with a stretch of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#1969Los Angeles Angels#1970Oakland Athletics

It’s the conclusion of an early-week set between a pair of AL West rivals from the Golden State up in Oaktown. The Los Angeles Angels head north as they close out a three-game series with the Oakland A’s Wednesday afternoon. In the opening game of the series Monday night, it was the A’s taking an 8-5 victory to draw first blood and give themselves a guaranteed shot at a series win. The pitching matchup for the middle game of the set Tuesday night saw Andrew Heaney take the mound for the Angels against the A’s Frankie Montas. First pitch for that contest from the RingCentral Coliseum was scheduled for 9:40 pm ET.
MLB1340thehawk.com

Ohtani crushes homer in Angels’ 8-4 loss to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon to mark the team’s sixth-straight victory. Ramon Laureano made his return from the injured list for the A’s, hitting a home run. Laureano also dazzled on defense with a homer-robbing catch.
MLBVacaville Reporter

Oakland A’s defense shares spotlight in comeback win over Angels

OAKLAND – It didn’t take long for Ramón Laureano to make his presence felt in center field for the A’s on Wednesday. Laureano, playing his first game since May 27, robbed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton of a home run in the top of the fourth inning, timing his jump perfectly as he made a leaping catch over the wall on a long fly ball.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Tigers vs. Angels Highlights

Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB's annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels' three-homer fifth inning.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Jameson Taillon vs. James Kaprielian

After a much-needed sweep of the Blue Jays in Buffalo, the Yankees are returning home for the weekend, but don’t expect things to get easier. Next up for the Yankees is a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, starting tonight at Yankee Stadium. The A’s come in with one of the best records in all of baseball, with just one win fewer the the MLB-best Giants. They’ve got several players have excellent offensive seasons, and the rotation they’ll run out this weekend has been pretty strong so far this year.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #70: A’s vs. Angels

The Oakland A’s took the first two games of the series, and now they have a chance to sweep the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon. The green and gold already leads the season series 6-3, and today’s contest will put them past the halfway point of their annual 19-game allotment together.
MLBNBC Sports

Yankees' third triple play of season leads to win vs. Athletics

A triple play is one of the rarest plays that can happen in baseball, unless it involves the 2021 New York Yankees. On Sunday in the top of the ninth with the Oakland Athletics threatening down 2-1, the Yankees went into their bag of tricks once again to solidify a win. With runners on first and second and no outs, Aroldis Chapman induced a ground ball to third, which then went around the infield for a game-ending triple-play.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for 3rd game vs. Angels

Following two straight losses to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Detroit Tigers will be attempting to get back into the series when they play their 3rd game in Southern California tonight. Harold Castro will be getting the start at SS tonight, as the flight carrying Isaac Paredes from...
MLBdenversun.com

A's aim to continue ascent vs. Angels

The Oakland Athletics continue to win under manager Bob Melvin, and the Los Angeles Angels are the latest team to find that out. The Angels came into the three-game series riding a season-high six-game winning streak, however they will try to avoid getting swept when they face the A's on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.
MLBnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt not in Oakland's lineup on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bolt will move to the bench on Saturday with Chad Pinder starting in right field. Pinder will bat fifth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Pinder for...