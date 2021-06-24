Oakland Athletics | Angels vs. Athletics Highlights - A's rally for five in the 3rd in 8-5 win vs. Angels

The Los Angeles Angels enter their series opener against the Oakland Athletics having won six consecutive games, and look to make it seven straight tonight. Oddsmakers are giving Oakland a great chance to end Los Angeles's win streak, as the A's are -157 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Angels are 9-2 so far in June, and before this winning streak they had not won more than three games in a row. The Angels are 3-4 head-to-head against Oakland this season, losing two out of three at home and splitting a four-game series on the road. They begin this series in third place in the AL West and six games back of the first-place A's. Tonight's pitching matchup is Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA) against Oakland's Sean Manaea (5-2, 3.09 ERA). Bundy is coming off his first win of the season, while Manaea enters this start with a stretch of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.