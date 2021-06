After a bruising weekend series in Detroit against the Central Division-leading White Sox, the Tigers hit the road for the first of a three-game series in Kansas City. The Tigers won 10-3, but their fortunes didn’t exactly turn around in every way, as Matthew Boyd was forced to exit early with what was called later in the game as “left arm discomfort.” Later, Alex Lange also left with “right shoulder discomfort.” What’s going on here?! (Plenty of speculation on that below.)