Jose Ramirez is only hope for Cleveland Indians in All-Star ballot update. Earlier this week on June 14 the first update for All-Star Game fan voting was released and fans of the Cleveland Indians had to a deep dive into the results to find any players from the club on the list. For fan voting, only position players are on the ballot, which already lowers the chances of the Tribe getting a player voted on as a starter. The offensive struggles of the team paired with injuries leaves just one player left as the Tribe’s only hope at an All-Star starter. Jose Ramirez.