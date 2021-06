Batter up! Katie Thurston is already a pro at fending off suitors who aren’t here for the right reasons, but now she can add MLB pitcher to her resume. The Bachelorette star, 30, threw out the first pitch during the Seattle Mariners home game at T-Mobile Park on Friday, June 18, wearing a custom jersey with her name on the back. “Shoutout to @mariners for having me tonight!” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a video of her walking to the mound. “Thanks for joining us!” the Mariners team account replied in a comment on the post.