Seattle Mariners | Alex Kirilloff's solo home run

Colorado Rockies' first baseman C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Padres on Monday. Cron swatted a solo shot off of Ryan Weathers in the seventh inning to put Colorado up 2-0. It was his first long ball since May 4. The 31-year-old slugger has struggled mightily since coming off the IL on May 18; he's batting just .188/.307/.266 since then (22 games). Overall, he's slashing .250/.362/.419 with six home runs and 19 RBI over 160 at-bats. Perhaps Monday's dinger will get him going at the dish.--Jon Mathisen - RotoBaller.