MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Alex Kirilloff's solo home run

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Alex Kirilloff's solo home run

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Alex Kirilloff
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Goes long in loss

Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Kirilloff took Marco Gonzales deep to center field to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. It was the 23-year-old's first long ball since May 2 and his first RBI in 10 days. He hasn't been particularly impressive, as he's slashing .254/.292/.443 with 5 home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored through his first two months at the major-league level. Things should naturally become easier for him as he continues to get more reps.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Kirilloff not in Twins lineup on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirilloff will move to the bench on Saturday with Miguel Sano starting at first base. Sano will bat sixth versus left-hander Kolby Allard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Sano for 10.8...
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins Alex Kirilloff batting fifth Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Alex Kirilloff as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirilloff will take over at first base for Miguel Sano and will bat fifth while Sano takes a seat. Kirilloff has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel for today's slate and is...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Swipes first bag in majors

Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds. The steal was his first in 39 big-league games -- not surprising for a player with a career high of seven (on 13 attempts) in the minors. Kirilloff has picked up his pace a bit at the plate in June, slashing .288/.354/.407 through 17 contests, but the 23-year-old hasn't yet met his lofty expectations.
MLBpittsburghsportsnow.com

Plum Alum Alex Kirilloff Completes Stealthy Theft for First MLB Stolen Base

Plum High School Alum and Pittsburgh native Alex Kirilloff is making an instant impact for the Minnesota Twins so far during his first season in the Major Leagues as a utility outfielder and first baseman. Through 39 games in the majors, Kirilloff ranks third on the team in average (.261), fourth in slugging (.430) and OPS (.737), sixth in RBIs (22) and seventh in on-base percentage (.307).
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Retreats to bench

Kirilloff isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland. Kirilloff blasted his sixth home run of the season during Friday's win over Cleveland, but he'll get a day off Saturday. Miguel Sano will start at first base, while Trevor Larnach will take over in right field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Kirilloff heads to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Indians. Kirilloff will receive a breather after Miguel Sano was picked as Minnesota's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 119 batted balls this season, Kirilloff has produced a 14.3% barrel rate and a .316...
MLBrotoballer.com

C.J. Cron Swats A Solo Home Run In Win

Colorado Rockies' first baseman C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Padres on Monday. Cron swatted a solo shot off of Ryan Weathers in the seventh inning to put Colorado up 2-0. It was his first long ball since May 4. The 31-year-old slugger has struggled mightily since coming off the IL on May 18; he's batting just .188/.307/.266 since then (22 games). Overall, he's slashing .250/.362/.419 with six home runs and 19 RBI over 160 at-bats. Perhaps Monday's dinger will get him going at the dish.--Jon Mathisen - RotoBaller.
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Verdugo’s dramatic, tiebreaking home run lifts Red Sox over Braves

Alex Cora has said that Alex Verdugo is the Red Sox’ most complete hitter. Over the last week, he’s showing that he’s also one of their clutchest. Verdugo, who hit a walk-off single to beat the Blue Jays last Friday, one-upped himself on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The outfielder created his signature moment in two years in Boston, belting a dramatic, tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth that lifted the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Braves.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Braves’ comeback bid ruined by Alex Verdugo’s late home run

The Braves’ furious comeback Tuesday night was spoiled by Alex Verdugo’s three-run homer in the eighth. It resulted in a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox to open the Braves’ six-game homestand. Here are five takeaways from Tuesday:. 1. Verdugo sank the Braves with one two-out swing. Chris Martin, who...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Watch: Anthony Rizzo Hits Solo Home Run Against Mets

Anthony Rizzo just missed a home run in the first inning off Jacob deGrom, flying out deep to the warning track. Rizzo didn’t miss in his second AB, this time off Mets’ reliever Reid-Foley after deGrom had to exit with an injury.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Jeter Downs Absolutely Crush Solo Home Run For WooSox

Kemba Walker Trade: What Are Celtics Getting In Center Moses Brown?. Jeter Downs knew right away the ball he hit would be a goner. And it’s easy to see why. The Worcester Red Sox were tied 2-2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs when he drove a 1-1 pitch to the moon.
MLBdenversun.com

Shed Long Jr.'s solo shot propels Mariners past Rockies

Shed Long Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. It was the second consecutive game in which Long homered to win the game. He hit a grand...