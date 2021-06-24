Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Trevor Larnach's RBI single

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtkHK_0aUWIkkT00

Trevor Larnach laces an RBI single to right field that sends home Jorge Polanco and give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Trevor Larnach
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Larnach will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrelton Simmons starting at shortstop. Simmons will bat eighth versus left-hander Justus Sheffield and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Simmons for 9.2 FanDuel points...
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach batting third for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Larnach will start in left field on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers. Andrelton Simmons moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Larnach for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play game two with the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team snapped its 6th winning streak by losing against the Rockies in the series finale. Seattle bounced back and won the first meeting with Chicago to a score of 9-3. The Mariners made 9 runs, 14 hits, and 8 RBIs in the game. Luis Torrens homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point. The final point was made by Dylan Moore in the 9th. The Mariners are 3rd in the AL West standings with a 40-37 record.
MLBKING-5

Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched into the sixth inning and Luis Torrens homered twice, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Jake Fraley also homered, Mitch Haniger had two hits, and Jake Bauers now has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach heads to Minnesota's bench on Friday night

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Indians. Larnach will sit on Friday evening after Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were announced as Minnesota's starting right and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Larnach has produced a 14.1%...
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach batting cleanup for Twins on Saturday afternoon

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Larnach will man right field after Max Kepler was benched against lefty Sam Hentges. numberFire's models project Larnach to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Diving into Seattle’s impressive 7-2 homestand

The Mariners may have ended their homestand on a loss Wednesday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 5-2, but these last nine games in Seattle have been anything but a disappointment. Overall, the Mariners went 7-2 on the homestand, including a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Tampa Bay...
MLBlindyssports.com

Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection

Major League Baseball has ejected its first player under its new foreign substance rules. Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday’s game against the host Chicago White Sox following a foreign substance inspection. Santiago, 33, was ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi during the bottom of the...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Mariners at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been slumping, and it doesn’t help that they suffered yet another injury in the first game of the day, with José Abreu taking a pitch off of his kneecap. The team will play their final game against the Seattle Mariners coming up, but the outing...
MLBchatsports.com

Anthony Misiewicz finally pitching better for the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #38 of the Seattle Mariners pitches the ball. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Anthony Misiewicz was fantastic for the Seattle Mariners last season, but he struggled last month and became an unreliable option for Scott Servais out of the pen. In May, he allowed 16 hits and 12 runs.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/29/2021

Seattle Mariners (40-38) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-36) June 29, 2021 7:07 pm EDT. The Line: Toronto Blue Jays -175 / Seattle Mariners +161; Over/Under: +10. The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays meet Tuesday in MLB action from Sahlen Field. The Mariners are coming off a series versus the White Sox. Seattle won the first two games in that set but lost by two runs on Sunday. As for the Blue Jays, they played the Orioles over the weekend. Toronto managed three wins in four games during that series. Check back all season long for free MLB picks at Sports Chat Place.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Three Seattle Mariners’ Prospects That Have Disappointed This Year

For the most part, the Seattle Mariners have had a ton of bright spots in their minor league systems. Most of the team’s top prospects have excelled this season, with the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Noelvi Marte, Emerson Hancock, and others flashing the abilities that make them such highly regarded youngsters.