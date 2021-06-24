Seattle Mariners | Trevor Larnach's RBI single

The Seattle Mariners will play game two with the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team snapped its 6th winning streak by losing against the Rockies in the series finale. Seattle bounced back and won the first meeting with Chicago to a score of 9-3. The Mariners made 9 runs, 14 hits, and 8 RBIs in the game. Luis Torrens homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point. The final point was made by Dylan Moore in the 9th. The Mariners are 3rd in the AL West standings with a 40-37 record.