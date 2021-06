Back when the Mariners traded for Mallex Smith, they dealt Mike Zunino, as well as a few other players. The Mariners probably saw it as the Mallex Smith trade. The Rays probably thought of it as the Mike Zunino trade. Another player got sent along to the Mariners with Smith, though, and that was Jake Fraley. I thought that Fraley might have been the gem of the trade at the time, but that hasn’t borne any fruit.