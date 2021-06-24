Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | La Russa on Lynn's start in loss

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Tony La Russa discusses Lance Lynn's six-inning, eight-strikeout start in the White Sox 5-2 loss to the Rays

MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

White Sox ace Lance Lynn is tired of hitters inauthentically hunting catcher's interference

(670 The Score) White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn has quickly become a fan favorite in his first season on the South Side. That’s because of his superb pitching – Lynn’s 1.51 ERA leads the American League and has him in line to be an All-Star – and also his demonstrative nature on the field. Lynn often yells on the mound or while stomping off of it at the end of an inning, for various reasons.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Makes third straight start

Goodwin started in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rays. Goodwin was part of the White Sox's two-run uprising in the third inning, but that's all the team could muster. The outfielder, who had his contract selected late last week, is in the mix for available at-bats in center and left field while the White Sox bide their time awaiting the returns of Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral). Goodwin is part of a group that includes Adam Engel, Leury Garcia, Jake Lamb and Andrew Vaughn.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: La Russa keeps battered White Sox on postseason track

The injuries just keep coming for Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox. And yet somehow, some way he is keeping them atop the American League Central this season. The trouble started in spring training when Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn pectoral muscle while climbing an outfield wall in pursuit of a fly ball.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Not starting Wednesday

Mercedes isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Mercedes has gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across his last two appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter while Zack Collins starts behind the plate.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

If Tony La Russa’s White Sox are going to win it all, they’ll have to be a lot like his last team

On June 19, 2011, Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols reached to his left for a wide throw just as the Royals’ Wilson Betemit, a speedy 220-pounder tasting an infield hit, began to lunge for the bag. In the sudden quiet of Busch Stadium, Pujols — a three-time MVP and the greatest hitter St. Louis had known since Stan Musial — dropped his glove, staggered halfway to the home dugout and crumbled to the grass with a broken wrist.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starting Saturday

Garcia (knee) will bat eighth and play right field Saturday against Houston. Garcia sat for the last two days while dealing with knee soreness, though there's no guarantee he'd be in the lineup even if healthy. He owns a poor .631 OPS on the season, though he's been much better over his last five games, going 8-for-17 with a pair of doubles.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Roughed up in loss

Lynn (7-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking six across four innings, taking the loss Saturday to the Astros. Lynn surrendered four runs in the third inning to total six runs in his four innings pitched. Despite not letting any balls leave the park, he had his shortest and worst start this season. He at least managed to amass six strikeouts before leaving early in the game. The 34-year-old has a 2.02 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with a 10.2 K/9 in 75.2 innings. He will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup next weekend against the Mariners.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pirates pin fifth straight loss on White Sox

Erik Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds each drove in two runs Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Chicago White Sox their fifth straight loss, 6-3. Adam Frazier added a solo homer and walked and scored for the Pirates, who rode a four-run seventh inning to win for the third time in four games.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Funk Continues as Trade Seems More and More Necessary

Sox funk continues, trade seems more and more necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Home cookin' couldn't heat up the Chicago White Sox. After a 1-5 road trip through Houston and Pittsburgh, the South Siders returned to their namesake and found that a getaway-day win in Pennsylvania two days earlier didn't solve all their ills, the same old troubles staring them in the face.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 12th homer

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle. Grandal got the White Sox on the board in the second inning with his 12th long ball of the season. The 32-year-old served as the designated hitter Friday -- he's seen a slight majority of the playing time behind the dish, but the White Sox have preferred to keep his bat in the lineup when Zack Collins is the catcher. Grandal is slashing .175/.385/.419 with 30 RBI and 35 runs scored through 219 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolls ankle in loss

Moncada rolled his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Mariners but was able to remain in the game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Moncada suffered his injury when he had to duck out of the way to avoid getting hit by a pitch Friday, but he was examined by a trainer and cleared to stay in the game. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in the 9-3 loss. The 26-year-old is receiving treatment following Friday's matchup, and he'll be examined again Saturday morning to determine his status.