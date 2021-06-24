San Francisco Giants | Giants vs. D-backs Highlights - Belt, Crawford lead the Giants to a 5-2 win

To misquote Oscar Wilde, “To lose 11 games in a row once may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose 11 twice in s season looks like carelessness.” With last night’s loss in San Francisco, Arizona joined a fairly “elite” club of teams with a pair of 11+ game losing streaks in the same year. The last such was the 2006 Kansas City Royals, who lost 11 straight in April and then 13 straight in May. The last National League team, of course, were the 2004 D-backs with their losing streaks of 14 and 11 games. Before that, there’s the 1996 Tigers, and you then have to go back to the particularly hapless expansion Mets, who had five such streaks over the 1962-63 seasons. Here’s the full list since 1901: