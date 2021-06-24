Los Angeles Clippers | Kawhi Leonard (31 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have evened up their series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2. The Los Angeles Clippers looked flat-out dominant at home, and the Utah Jazz were never in control of Game 4. The Los Angeles Clippers have the opportunity to get their first-ever Western...
It almost seems as if every time the Los Angeles Clippers lose in these NBA playoffs, there are questions being posed. What should the Clippers do this offseason in hopes to alter their future trajectory? Could Kawhi Leonard opt-out and enter free agency to join another team to achieve his goal of competing for another title?
There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
The Los Angeles Clippers have absolutely missed the services of Kawhi Leonard since their superstar went down with a knee injury a few weeks back. Despite not being able to take the floor, Leonard has been very supportive of his teammates as they look to book their place in the NBA Finals. All does not appear to be well in LA, though, with reports now emerging that Kawhi is not happy with how the team’s medical staff has handled his injury.
Kawhi Leonard received huge praise from former coach Phil Handy, who put him at the same level as probably the three greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has earned the love and respect of NBA fans thanks to his personality and competitiveness. He may not be the loudest or flashiest player of all but Kawhi has that killer mentality that not everybody has.
The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers received some tough news regarding star forward Kawhi Leonard. The former Finals MVP missed Game 5 earlier this week with what’s being reported as a right knee injury. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and did not return to the contest.
The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 112-109, to win Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. On the final play of the game, Rudy Gobert blocked Marcus Morris' three-point attempt in the corner to seal the victory in Utah. It was a tremendous defensive play by Gobert,...
Paul George, Ty Lue, and the LA Clippers‘ backs are officially against the wall once again. After overcoming an 0-2 deficit against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, the Clippers also started their series against the Phoenix Suns down 0-2 as well. The only difference is they’ll now face a daunting 3-1 hole against the Suns without their best player in Kawhi Leonard.
Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers survived a pivotal Game 5 against the Utah Jazz thanks to a heroic performance from Paul George. George scored a personal postseason high 37 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists on 12-of-22 shooting. The win gave the Clippers a 3-2 series lead and now puts them within one win of the franchise’s first ever Conference Finals. The emotions of the win were likely a vast difference given the state of the team 24 hours ago.
The 2021 offseason is right around the corner and some big-name stars are free agents. This season has seen a ton of challenges in the forms of COVID violations, key injuries, and plenty of iconic moments during the regular season and playoffs. In the modern game with players impacting their...
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue has heard the backlash Kawhi Leonard received for his actions in Game 3, but he has remained mum on the issue and instead chose to praise his superstar for his contributions to the team amid his absence. For those not in the know,...
Sans Kawhi Leonard, the L.A. Clippers have had their backs against the wall in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. To recall, Leonard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of L.A.’s Western Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz. He has been unable to suit up since.
The Los Angeles Clippers have come storming back from their 0-2 deficit against the Utah Jazz. But it looks like Kawhi Leonard might not be there to help them complete the comeback. The Clippers star’s knee injury is expected to knock him out of Game 5, and potentially even the...
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard blew by Royce O'Neale and took off down the lane before throwing down an explosive one-handed dunk all over Utah's Derrick Favors. Leonard's powerful second-quarter slam put the exclamation point on a first half that saw the LA Clippers lead by as many as 29 points before evening their Western Conference semifinal series with the Jazz at two games apiece with a 118-104 victory at Staples Center on Monday night.
After news broke early Wednesday that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was expected to be out for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, heads turned. Would the Jazz be able to get the ship back on course after losing two straight? That may have been the general mentality, but the Clippers weren’t going to give up that easily. And they didn’t.