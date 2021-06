Donovan Mitchell gave it his all for the Utah Jazz in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough. Right after their brutal 131-119 Game 6 loss that officially eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs, the young guard admitted he’s in a lot of pain. Besides, with their NBA-best record during the 2020-21 regular season, they had high expectations of competing not only in the Western Conference Finals but also in the NBA Finals itself.