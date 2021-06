Mere mention of the name should grab your attention. Can we agree that Mantle was one of the greatest ballplayers of all time? He had an incredible combination of speed and power. He also was a switch hitter who won baseball’s Triple Crown in 1956 when he hit .353 with 52 home runs and 130 runs batted in. He might have been the greatest player of all time if not for a long-term drinking problem and a misstep on a sprinkler head at Yankee Stadium that tore up his right knee during the 1951 World Series.