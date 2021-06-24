Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzcWI_0aUVJ3BF00

Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Donovan Mitchell
NBABleacher Report

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game 6 Loss to Clippers 'Gonna Eat at Me for a Long Time'

A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s painful reaction after Jazz’s brutal playoffs exit vs. Clippers

Donovan Mitchell gave it his all for the Utah Jazz in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough. Right after their brutal 131-119 Game 6 loss that officially eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs, the young guard admitted he’s in a lot of pain. Besides, with their NBA-best record during the 2020-21 regular season, they had high expectations of competing not only in the Western Conference Finals but also in the NBA Finals itself.
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Mitchell and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-1 series lead

—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Opinion: As Clippers even series, health of Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell become concern

LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBAtheplayerstribune.com

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Donovan Mitchell Has Honest Reaction To Blown Lead vs. Clippers

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Weaves Through Clippers With Impressive Euro Step

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell swerved through the paint for a beautiful layup during Utah’s postseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 3:58 left in...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Have Options With Mike Conley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Mike Conley is on the verge of becoming the most highly sought after Utah Jazz free agent since Gordon Hayward left the franchise for the Boston Celtics in 2017. The Jazz acquired Conley in the summer of 2019 in exchange for rookie Grayson Allen, veteran...
NBASkySports

'Terance Mann Game' delivers historic franchise moment for Los Angeles Clippers

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
NBAjioforme.com

NBA Playoffs 2021-Silly Tactical Paul George and Los Angeles Clippers Find Yet Another Game 3 Win – NBA Sports

This year’s LA Clippers Cobbled together with a comeback from crappy defenses, Tactical adjustment And an unlikely hero. But above all Kawhi Leonard Missed in these last 5 games NBA playoffs, They rely on Paul George.. Former MVP candidate, one of the few active Clippers players with significant conference finals experience before this season, counterattacked from the slander and social media roast season and reaffirmed “Playoff P” perceptions. Defined.