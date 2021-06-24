Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
Donovan Mitchell gave it his all for the Utah Jazz in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough. Right after their brutal 131-119 Game 6 loss that officially eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs, the young guard admitted he’s in a lot of pain. Besides, with their NBA-best record during the 2020-21 regular season, they had high expectations of competing not only in the Western Conference Finals but also in the NBA Finals itself.
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Tom Haberstroh talks Jazz vs Clippers, game 4 tonight, Donovan Mitchell's ascension, Ty Lue's game 3 adjustments, Suns sweep Nuggets, updated favorites + more.
This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
Los Angeles Clippers’ All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the second round, as the Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series with the Utah Jazz. Initially, the Clippers phrased Leonard’s injury...
The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to enter Salt Lake City without the services of their best player, Kawhi Leonard. In the end, that wound up not being much of an issue for them as the underdog came out on top in a 119-111 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
The Clippers are now the second name for creating turnarounds, sometimes for worse and the other times for good. It was the second case for them on Friday night in Staples Center where they defeated the Jazz 131-119. Article continues below this ad. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the...
This year’s LA Clippers Cobbled together with a comeback from crappy defenses, Tactical adjustment And an unlikely hero. But above all Kawhi Leonard Missed in these last 5 games NBA playoffs, They rely on Paul George.. Former MVP candidate, one of the few active Clippers players with significant conference finals experience before this season, counterattacked from the slander and social media roast season and reaffirmed “Playoff P” perceptions. Defined.