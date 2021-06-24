Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

St. Louis Cardinals | Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights - O'Neill delivers go-ahead run in Cardinals' 4-2 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

O'Neill delivers go-ahead run in Cardinals' 4-2 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Miami Marlins
Baseball
Sports
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' John Nogowski: Designated for assignment

Nogowski was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday. Nogowski was sent down by St. Louis on June 10, and he hit just .105 with a double, five runs, three RBI, two stolen bases and 12 strikeouts since returning to the minors. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster but could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+115) St. Louis (-147) Busch Stadium is the venue where Kwang Hyun Kim and the St. Louis Cardinals (32-33, 4th in NL Central) will take on the Miami Marlins (29-36, 4th in NL East) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Marlins coming in at +115 and the Cardinals are at -147. The O/U is set at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Trevor Rogers and Kwang Hyun Kim.
MLBfishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Cardinals Series Preview

The Miami Marlins are on the road again and will play three games against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Monday night. Then they’ll have an off day, play three games in Chicago, then return home. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen. Probable Pitchers. Recent...
MLBarcamax.com

Cardinals break tie in eighth, beat Marlins 4-2

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals, who had won only one game in each of the preceding two weeks, got a jump on this week Monday night. Having lost nine of their past 10 and 11 of 13, the Cardinals engaged in a back-and-forth with the Miami Marlins, finally prevailing 4-2 in a battle of bullpens before a paid house of 24,281 at Busch Stadium.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Paul Goldschmidt droves in both runs as Cardinals edge Marlins 2-1

Paul Goldschmidt drove home both runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. Goldschmidt hit a RBI single in the sixth inning and the game-winner homer off reliever Yimi Garcia (3-5) in the ninth as the Cardinals won consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Monday’s Game Report: Cardinals 4, Marlins 2

The lost weekend in Chicago over, the Cardinals were able to turn the page and get a win on Monday night the old-fashioned way – combining timely hits with good pitching and solid defense. They broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth on an RBI double from Tyler O’Neill and...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Reds vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Cardinals

Two MLB matchups in the Midwest have caught our attention this Tuesday!. We’ll start with a look at the meeting between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers. Then we’ll move on and highlight the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati Reds (33-31) at Milwaukee...
MLBNew York Post

Marlins vs. Cardinals pick: Go with the tough-luck team this time

The Miami Marlins entered Tuesday last in the NL East with a 29-37 record. They’ve been a tough out, however, with a +4 run differential and 5-13 record in one-run games, and they will look to take out their frustrations in St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Miami Marlins

Starting Monday, June 14 at 7:15pm and ending Thursday, June 16 at 1:15 pm the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins for three games. The Cardinals have... woof. They are 2-9 in June and 2-11 since all the unpleasantness began. During their skid they have fallen from first to fourth in the National League Central and six games out of first place. It has been ugly. The Marlins have played pretty well in their last few series. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are coming off series wins against the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves 6/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (40-27) will collide with the Atlanta Braves (30-33) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend set at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. St. Louis defeated the Miami Marlins by a series sweep at 4-2 on Monday, 2-1 on Tuesday, and 1-0 on Wednesday. However, the Cardinals failed to maintain their winning form after losing the opening game of a series versus the Atlanta Braves at 0-4 on Thursday. Starting Pitcher John Grant made 5.1 innings with three earned runs on four hits allowed while awarding two free bases but struck out four Atlanta batters in defeat. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Second Baseman Matt Carpenter, and PH Jose Rondon contributed a base hit each in the losing effort for St. Louis.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers game vs. St. Louis Cardinals: TV, time, probables for series opener

Detroit Tigers (30-42) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-36) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.36 ERA) vs. Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo (0-2, 4.58 ERA). How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. • Box score.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals come up golden in sweep of Miami Marlins

After getting swept by the Cubs, it was good to come home and see the St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Marlins. Everything came up gold for the St. Louis Cardinals in their three-game set with the Miami Marlins. The Cards won 4-2 on Monday, had a walk-off winner 2-1 on Tuesday and they completed the sweep with a 1-0 victory Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning earns first MLB win in 6-2 victory over St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers rookie Matt Manning earned every bit of the standing ovation he received from the fans. Making his Comerica Park debut six days after his MLB debut, Manning guided the Tigers (32-42) into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. There's still plenty for him to work on, but the 23-year-old is holding his own in the big leagues.
SportsPosted by
Audacy

