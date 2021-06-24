St. Louis Cardinals | Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights - O'Neill delivers go-ahead run in Cardinals' 4-2 win

Starting Monday, June 14 at 7:15pm and ending Thursday, June 16 at 1:15 pm the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins for three games. The Cardinals have... woof. They are 2-9 in June and 2-11 since all the unpleasantness began. During their skid they have fallen from first to fourth in the National League Central and six games out of first place. It has been ugly. The Marlins have played pretty well in their last few series. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are coming off series wins against the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves.