St. Louis Cardinals | Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights - O'Neill delivers go-ahead run in Cardinals' 4-2 win

The St. Louis Cardinals (40-27) will collide with the Atlanta Braves (30-33) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend set at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. St. Louis defeated the Miami Marlins by a series sweep at 4-2 on Monday, 2-1 on Tuesday, and 1-0 on Wednesday. However, the Cardinals failed to maintain their winning form after losing the opening game of a series versus the Atlanta Braves at 0-4 on Thursday. Starting Pitcher John Grant made 5.1 innings with three earned runs on four hits allowed while awarding two free bases but struck out four Atlanta batters in defeat. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Second Baseman Matt Carpenter, and PH Jose Rondon contributed a base hit each in the losing effort for St. Louis.