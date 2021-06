Union Pines may have dominated play in the Tri-County Conference this spring, but the league’s coaches decided that the most dominant player wore blue and gold. Lee County senior Carson Kelly was named as the TCC’s Player of the Year after an outstanding 2021 campaign in which his team finished second to the Vikings in conference play. Players from the top three teams in the conference made up most of the team, but Kelly was chosen as the top dog in a league with several college prospects and signees active throughout the season.