Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz looked like they were in firm control of the series after going up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the tables were quickly turned on Donovan Mitchell’s Jazz as they now find themselves staring at a 2-3 hole. The Jazz star voiced out his frustrations on...
This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
Paul George scored 37 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers, playing without injured Kawhi Leonard, to an upset 119-111 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. In doing so, George became the first Clipper in franchise history to post at least 35 points, 15...
Donovan Mitchell gave it his all for the Utah Jazz in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough. Right after their brutal 131-119 Game 6 loss that officially eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs, the young guard admitted he’s in a lot of pain. Besides, with their NBA-best record during the 2020-21 regular season, they had high expectations of competing not only in the Western Conference Finals but also in the NBA Finals itself.
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday’s Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
Los Angeles Clippers’ All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the second round, as the Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series with the Utah Jazz. Initially, the Clippers phrased Leonard’s injury...
—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell swerved through the paint for a beautiful layup during Utah’s postseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 3:58 left in...
Donovan Mitchell might be playing hurt with a sprained right ankle, but it hasn’t mattered. Midway through the third quarter, he was up to 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Rudy takes a hard fall. Rudy Gobert took a hard fall midway though the first quarter after biting on...
Former Clipper/BYU hooper Mike(Michael) Smith joins The Drive to discuss Jazz vs Clippers, game 4 tonight, Mike(Michael) Conley out, Donovan Mitchell vs Clippers length, a rookie wager with Larry Bird + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell completed a four-point play late in the first quarter of Game 6 against the LA Clippers. With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Donovan Mitchell was fouled on a three-point attempt while making the shot. Mitchell came down the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell crossed over Clippers guard Patrick Beverly and proceeded to knock down a three-pointer during Game 6. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 53.8 left in the...
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals takes place at 9pm ET on Friday. Our experts have made their predictions and betting picks for the Clippers vs Suns at the Staples Center. Register an account with Bovada and bet on the 2021 NBA Finals with a $750 Free Bet. Cynics...
Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play again today, June 24, at 9:00 pm (ET) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Western Conference Finals of the 2020/21 NBA playoffs. Here, you'll find all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game. The Los...