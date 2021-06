If you were to try to pinpoint two Mets who badly needed a big game prior to the team’s Monday night game against the Chicago Cubs, the easiest choices would have been David Peterson and Dominic Smith. Both came into the game riding bad streaks, with Smith hitless in his last 20 at-bats and Peterson coming off two terrible starts to begin the month. So it was encouraging to see that it was those two very players who broke out to propel the Mets to a 5-2 victory in their series opener.