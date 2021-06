Detroit was swept over the weekend by the White Sox at home, getting outscored 24-7 in the process. The Tigers entered Monday tied for fourth in the AL Central race, 15 games behind the White Sox for the top spot in the division. Detroit’s lone hit in the contest was a double by Eric Haase (run) in the seventh inning. He was knocked in on a Niko Goodrum sacrifice fly to help the Tigers avoid a shutout. Kyle Funkhouser didn’t factor in the decision on the mound as he threw 2.2 scoreless frames, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout. Tyler Alexander (0-1) took the loss on the mound in relief as he allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings of relief.