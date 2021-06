MILWAUKEE – In a battle between the back of the bullpens, the Cincinnati Reds outpitched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. How about this: The Reds earned a 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the first-place Brewers and they had as many errors as hits (two). They scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit via the automatic runner at second base, two hit batsmen, a walk and a sacrifice fly.