As we approach the end of June, the race to the playoffs is becoming more palpable. While some teams around baseball have fallen off the wagon and have already been written off to history, many teams still have an opportunity to gain entrance into the postseason. Unless the Mets run away with the division in the end, the NL East continues to be one of the most parity-driven divisions in all of baseball. Also: Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there.