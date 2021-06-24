Chicago White Sox | Rays vs. White Sox Highlights - Three homers push Rays to 5-2 win over the White Sox

Though the over is 18-8-2 in the last 28 meetings in Chicago between the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, The under is 14-3-2 in Chicago’s last 19 home games. The over/under for this afternoon's rubber match between the White Sox and Rays is eight runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 3.63 ERA) has held the White Sox to a combined 4-for-23 (.174 BA) and no extra-base hits. Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81 ERA) has limited the Rays to a combined 6-for-28 (.214 BA) and no extra-base hits. Thus, with each lineup having issues hitting for power against the opposing pitcher, it won’t be easy to score runs in bunches. Yarbrough has a 1.08 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 72 innings. The young lefty is known for inducing soft contact, and he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his last ten starts. The Rays are 5-0 in his previous five starts, which is a testament to his ability to keep them in games. Giolito has faced the Rays three times in his career while pitching to a 1.31 ERA. And if the bullpens are needed for several outs, each team’s relievers rank in the top seven in the league in ERA. Chicago’s pitchers, in particular, have performed well at home, with a 2.77 home ERA that ranks third in the majors.