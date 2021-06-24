Los Angeles Clippers | Kawhi Leonard with one of the day's best dunks

Joel Embiid had a brutal night, but at least Kawhi Leonard was there to cheer him up. In the 76ers' Game 4 loss to the Hawks on Monday, which evened the Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece, Embiid totaled 17 points, 21 rebounds and four assists, but he shot just 4 of 20 from the field, including 0 of 12 in the second half. Yes, the MVP runner-up missed every shot he took over the final two periods — not ideal if you're a Sixers fan.