Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Kansas City Royals | Perez completes the double play

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQDEj_0aUSZDUf00

Perez completes the double play

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Injury to Andrew Benintendi compounds reeling Kansas City Royals’ issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals found themselves stuck in an self-perpetuating cycle of offensive futility in key moments on Monday night. At the same time, their starting pitcher seemingly paid for every mistake he made. The cumulative result wasn’t pretty. After the Royals placed left fielder Andrew...
MLBOttawa Herald

Kansas City Royals reinstate shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals got their starting shortstop back on the active roster Tuesday night. Shortly before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals announced Adalberto Mondesi had been reinstated from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños went on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals lose Andrew Benintendi, one of the hottest hitters in their lineup

One of the best hitters in the Kansas City Royals’ lineup to this point in the season, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The Royals placed Benintendi on the injured list with a right rib fracture Monday afternoon. They’ve recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha to fill Benintendi’s roster spot. Royals manager Mike Matheny did not have a timetable for Benintendi’s recovery.
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals open a three-game series Tuesday night in the Bronx, weather permitting. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York. After showers throughout the day, the forecast calls for...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Kansas City Royals broadcast team loses patience with ‘Tigersuit Man’

If you happen to follow the Detroit Tigers, you have almost certainly heard of Tigersuit Man, who attends games not only at Comerica Park, but all over the country. On Wednesday, the Tigers played the Royals in the final game of their series and the Royals broadcasting team lost their patience with the super fan, suggesting that he put away his signs and enjoy the game.
MLBaustinnews.net

Royals aim to end Rangers' Kyle Gibson unbeaten start

The Texas Rangers hope to keep their offense rolling when they oppose the visiting Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game set Saturday afternoon. After beating the Royals 9-4 on Friday night, the Rangers have scored at least five runs in four of their past five games.
MLBRoyals Review

Gamethread LXXV: Royals at Rangers

The Royals made it almost halfway through the season before things started unraveling. A year that started off so brightly with the Royals finishing with the best record in MLB at the end of April sees the team nearly out of contention just two months later. On top of that, the Royals are now firmly in the midst of bizarre roster moves. All year long they’ve treated Edward Olivares as more of a yo-yo than a potential help to the major league roster. Now they have at least two of their starters that they’re allowing to pitch while injured in short bursts. And today, for the second week in a row, Kyle Zimmer will act as the opener while the team has no designated bulk man behind him - also for the second week in a row. Matheny admitted last night that today’s starter depended on how things played out in that game.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Draft: Outfielder checks the KC Royals’ boxes

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) With the major league amateur draft coming soon, the big question is who the KC Royals will take with their first selection. Having the seventh overall pick, Kansas City may not get its shot at the very best prospects, such as Marcelo Meyer, Jordan Lawlar, or Jack Leiter, but plenty of talent will be available to the Royals.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Royals take 3-game skid into matchup with Rangers

Kansas City Royals (33-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (28-48, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -153, Royals +143; over/under is 8...
MLBPorterville Recorder

Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
MLBKansas City Star

Mike Matheny defends Kansas City Royals’ ‘unconventional’ approach with Danny Duffy

Starting pitching has been a bit of a conundrum for the Kansas City Royals this season, and the solutions seem to keep getting more outside-the-box. Coming off the pandemic-shortened season with a large portion of the potential starting pitching options inexperienced and unproven, the Royals placed a large burden on starters Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and free agent Mike Minor to account for innings.