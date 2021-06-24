Kansas City Royals | Perez completes the double play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals found themselves stuck in an self-perpetuating cycle of offensive futility in key moments on Monday night. At the same time, their starting pitcher seemingly paid for every mistake he made. The cumulative result wasn’t pretty. After the Royals placed left fielder Andrew...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals got their starting shortstop back on the active roster Tuesday night. Shortly before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals announced Adalberto Mondesi had been reinstated from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños went on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain.
The Kansas City Royals have shown flashes of an offense capable of capitalizing on the smallest openings. A bunt, a misplayed ball, an errant throw, a stolen base, an aggressive baserunning move — those kinds of plays each served as sparks at some point in the first two and a half months of the season.
One of the best hitters in the Kansas City Royals’ lineup to this point in the season, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The Royals placed Benintendi on the injured list with a right rib fracture Monday afternoon. They’ve recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha to fill Benintendi’s roster spot. Royals manager Mike Matheny did not have a timetable for Benintendi’s recovery.
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals open a three-game series Tuesday night in the Bronx, weather permitting. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York. After showers throughout the day, the forecast calls for...
Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Scott Barlow takes the ball just about as often as any pitcher in Major League Baseball. He has pitched in 31 of the team’s first 67 games this year. Last year, he led the majors with 32 appearances in a 60-game season (he also led the majors with 25 scoreless appearances).
BILLINGS — Jordan Hovey, a shortstop with the Billings Mustangs, has signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals. The Mustangs made the announcement on their website on Saturday. Hovey, who played college baseball at both Missouri State and Creighton, is the first Mustangs player to sign an...
At some point in the coming week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny will gather the team together in the clubhouse and deliver some important news about one of their teammates. This is the kind of news Matheny loves to deliver. Outfielder Jarrod Dyson will...
If you happen to follow the Detroit Tigers, you have almost certainly heard of Tigersuit Man, who attends games not only at Comerica Park, but all over the country. On Wednesday, the Tigers played the Royals in the final game of their series and the Royals broadcasting team lost their patience with the super fan, suggesting that he put away his signs and enjoy the game.
Adalberto Mondesi is on the injured list for an oblique strain. If that sounds familiar, it should. An oblique injury in KC’s final exhibition kept Mondesi out for 45 games to begin the season. That was an injury to his right oblique, however; he injured his left oblique Sunday against the Red Sox.
The Kansas City Royals rallied to take the lead in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees without the presence of their All-Star catcher and top slugger Salvador Perez. The Royals eventually lost 6-5 on Luke Voit’s walk-off single in the ninth inning at Yankee...
The Texas Rangers hope to keep their offense rolling when they oppose the visiting Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game set Saturday afternoon. After beating the Royals 9-4 on Friday night, the Rangers have scored at least five runs in four of their past five games.
The Royals made it almost halfway through the season before things started unraveling. A year that started off so brightly with the Royals finishing with the best record in MLB at the end of April sees the team nearly out of contention just two months later. On top of that, the Royals are now firmly in the midst of bizarre roster moves. All year long they’ve treated Edward Olivares as more of a yo-yo than a potential help to the major league roster. Now they have at least two of their starters that they’re allowing to pitch while injured in short bursts. And today, for the second week in a row, Kyle Zimmer will act as the opener while the team has no designated bulk man behind him - also for the second week in a row. Matheny admitted last night that today’s starter depended on how things played out in that game.
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) With the major league amateur draft coming soon, the big question is who the KC Royals will take with their first selection. Having the seventh overall pick, Kansas City may not get its shot at the very best prospects, such as Marcelo Meyer, Jordan Lawlar, or Jack Leiter, but plenty of talent will be available to the Royals.
Kansas City Royals (33-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (28-48, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -153, Royals +143; over/under is 8...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
Starting pitching has been a bit of a conundrum for the Kansas City Royals this season, and the solutions seem to keep getting more outside-the-box. Coming off the pandemic-shortened season with a large portion of the potential starting pitching options inexperienced and unproven, the Royals placed a large burden on starters Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and free agent Mike Minor to account for innings.