MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Caratini doubles after review

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCt9A_0aUSXlEp00

Victor Caratini doubles after the original home run call is overturned following an umpire review in the top of the 6th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 67 thread: Dinelson Lamet vs Austin Gomber

Coming off another road trip without a series win, the Colorado Rockies look to turn things around at home against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are looking for a reversal of recent fortune themselves - they are yet to win a series in the month of June and are wrapping up a quick road trip in Denver after dropping a series to the Mets out east.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies trade rumors: Teams asking about Germán Márquez

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Colorado Rockies are receiving calls on the availability of starting pitchers Germán Márquez and Jon Gray as the 2021 MLB trade deadline (July 30) draws ever closer. While there have been several speculative reports about Gray’s availability, including MLBTradeRumors.com recently listing him...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 69 thread: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland

After last night’s offensive surge, the Colorado Rockies now have the opportunity to sweep the San Diego Padres. The Friars have been swept three different times this season and are in the midst of a 4-10 slide in the month of June. Meanwhile, the Rockies have improved to 22-14 at Coors Field which is near the top of the National League in home records. What a tale of two teams it has been this season!
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Hits two doubles

Tapia went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres. Tapia has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League this month and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with another multi-hit effort -- he has recorded two or more knocks in eight of those 12 contests. The outfielder is hitting .436 with 10 doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs scored during this sizzling 12-game stretch.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 71 thread: Corbin Burnes vs Antonio Senzatela

Of the two faces that the 2021 Rockies have, the home face is by far the most fun. The Colorado Rockies comfortably defeated the Milwaukee Brewers last night 7-3 for their fourth win in a row, fresh off sweeping the San Deigo Padres in three games. The Rockies are 10 games over .500 at Coors Field with a record of 24-14 (tied for the best home mark in the NL) but due to their atrocious play on the road they have a total record of 29-41 and are 4th in the NL West.
MLBallfans.co

Colorado Rockies pitchers dish on balancing baseball and fatherhood

Several of the Colorado Rockies who will take the field today (and every day during the season) will do it with not only the eyes of thousands of fans on them, but also will be playing under the watchful eye of their children. On Father’s Day, it’s a good reminder...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 70 thread: Brandon Woodruff vs Germán Márquez

Following a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Rockies will continue to keep their momentum going at Coors as they face off against the NL Central-leading Brewers. Germán Márquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) seemed to really be finding his groove lately, pitching to a 1.89 ERA over his previous six starts before getting beat up by the Cincinnati Reds this past Saturday. The eight earned runs allowed matched his season high, and making adjustments will be paramount to the Venezuelan righty’s success on Thursday. After the outing, Márquez said it was a “rough outing,” and “I have to take that outing off my brain and be ready for the next one.” It’s true that most of the hits allowed were singles or seeing-eye doubles. The Brewers’ 2.10 team batting average is the lowest in the National League, so now’s as good a time as any to refresh and lock back in to his dominant ways.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Doubles twice

Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over Milwaukee. Rodgers doubled and scored in the sixth inning and later gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead in the seventh with his RBI double. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the month and first since June 10. The 24-year-old is slashing .264/.349/.431 with 14 RBI through 83 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: On bench Saturday

Happ will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Happ sits for the fourth time in five games. He's in the middle of a career-worst season at the plate, hitting just .180/.296/.330 on the year. Jake Marisnick will start in center field in Happ's place.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Riding pine Sunday

Happ isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers. Happ has gone just 2-for-19 with a double, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts across his last nine appearances, and he'll take a seat for the fifth time in the last six games. Jake Marisnick will start in center field and bat sixth.