The Braves look to end their series against Cincinnati on a high note today by hopefully earning a series split against the Reds. Abraham Almonte and Kevan Smith will get starts today as Ender Inciarte and William Contreras head to the bench. Both Smith and Contreras have both struggled offensively from the catcher’s spot as of late, so Atlanta has to hope Smith can contribute from the bottom of the order. In the midst of a nine game stretch where they have scored three or less runs each game, the Braves have to hope for some contributions from the bottom of the order to score runs early and often today.