New York Mets | Cubs vs. Mets Highlights - Peterson tosses 6 scoreless innings in Mets' 5-2 win

Taijuan Walker struck out 12 over seven innings of two-run ball as the Mets beat the Cubs 3-2 at home. The right-hander reached a career-high in strikeouts and earned his sixth win of the year. Pete Alonso knocked in all three of New York's runs with a single and a sac fly. Second baseman Luis Guillorme threw out Jake Marisnick at home to prevent the game-tying run to score in the ninth. Seth Lugo earned his first save. The Mets have won seven of their last nine.