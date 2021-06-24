New York Mets | Cubs vs. Mets Highlights - Peterson tosses 6 scoreless innings in Mets' 5-2 win

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader. Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive...
A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
Ladies and gentleman, the Mets are beginning to get the band back together. On Monday, Manager Luis Rojas provided some positive news on the injury front. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo (torn ligament at the base of his left index finger) took batting practice today and could begin a rehab assignment later this week.
A four-game series between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs might be a playoff preview. And while it’s only mid-June, Mets left-hander David Peterson might be auditioning for his spot in the postseason push. Peterson will look to snap out of a lengthy slump Monday night, when he is...
The Chicago Cubs (38-27) take their five-game winning streak to Flushing, Queens to open a four-game set with the New York Mets (32-25) at Citi Field Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cubs vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.
The series opener for the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs had plenty of reasons why the Cubs should have won. They had won five straight, Jake Arrieta normally pitches well against the Mets, and David Peterson had been dreadful over his last two starts. Nevertheless, Peterson managed to bounce back to put together a terrific start to lead the Mets to a 5-2 victory.
NEW YORK — Everything fell apart for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field. Too many pitches were balls out of his hand, and a scoreless game quickly turned into a three-run advantage for the New York Mets. The Cubs couldn’t get going against Mets starter David Peterson and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss.
The Mets may have entered this week with the lowest rotation ERA in the Majors, but that hardly meant they lacked starting pitching concerns. Of particular note, sophomore left-hander David Peterson entered Monday’s play with a 9.88 ERA in his last four starts, which prompted some around the team to call his job into question.
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick didn’t slow down as he headed toward home plate. Third base coach Willie Harris emphatically sent him on Eric Sogard’s single to the right-center-field gap with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. Marisnick, representing the tying run, was easily thrown out on an aggressive play that didn’t pay off for the Cubs in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the...
Coming into tonight, the Mets had not won a game at Citi Field against the Chicago Cubs since June 14, 2017. Dominic Smith had not picked up a hit since June 8. David Peterson had not thrown a pitch in the fourth inning since May 24. All of that changed tonight, as the Mets defeated the Cubs 5-2 in the first game of a four-game set.
Taijuan Walker struck out 12 over seven innings of two-run ball as the Mets beat the Cubs 3-2 at home. The right-hander reached a career-high in strikeouts and earned his sixth win of the year. Pete Alonso knocked in all three of New York's runs with a single and a sac fly. Second baseman Luis Guillorme threw out Jake Marisnick at home to prevent the game-tying run to score in the ninth. Seth Lugo earned his first save. The Mets have won seven of their last nine.
The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom didn’t last long enough Wednesday to beat the Cubs. But his three innings of dominance was like nothing the Cubs have seen from an opponent this season and offered a glimpse into what awaits in October if the Cubs can get there — and if deGrom is right about his self-diagnosis after shoulder soreness forced him out of the game.
After striking out 8 of his first 9 batters faced, Jacob deGrom left the game with right shoulder soreness, leaving it up to the bullpen to keep it going. The bullpen allowed only 3 hits alongside solid offensive performances from Kevin Pillar and Dom Smith to lead the Mets to a 6-3 victory.
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom was ruled well enough to pitch. But for the second straight start, he needed to exit early. The Mets’ ace lasted just three innings during Wednesday’s start against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, and after heading down the tunnel following the top of the third inning, he didn’t return.
WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom last night hit his ninth home run of the season, the most among NL rookies despite playing just 20 games this season. Wisdom joins Hank Sauer in 1949 (10 home runs) as the only Cubs players since 1901 to hit nine or more homers in their first 20 games in a season.
NEW YORK — The need for more innings from their starting pitchers has been a familiar theme this season for the Chicago Cubs. While the bullpen has been dominant, manager David Ross is mindful that it’s a 162-game season. Overworking the relievers in June could have repercussions three months from now.