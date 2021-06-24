Chicago White Sox | Brandon Lowe's solo home run

Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Brandon Lowe's solo home run

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Brandon Lowe hooks a ball around the right-field foul pole for a solo home run, extending the Rays' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLB

Brandon Lowe on Rays' bench versus White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Lowe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Mike Brosseau, who was recalled to replace Tyler Glasnow (elbow) on the active roster after just being sent down a day prior, will start on second base in place of Lowe and hit fifth.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Ryan Burr’s bold offseason prediction resurfaces

Ryan Burr made a bold proclamation on Twitter a few months ago. After his performance on Wednesday afternoon, he is taking the first steps to make it come true. When Tony La Russa called on Ryan Burr in the tenth inning of a tie game against the Tampa Bay Rays, many fans were scratching their heads. The Chicago White Sox still had Liam Hendriks available and the heart of Rays order was due up.
MLB

White Sox's Carlos Rodon snipes at MLB over alleged hypocrisy with suspension threat

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was among those who appeared to be upset over Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances when pitching. MLB said Tuesday it would ban pitchers for 10 games if they are found to have been doctoring baseballs. Pitchers will be subjected to random checks and will be responsible even if their position-player teammates are found to have a foreign substance on them.
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays hit 3 home runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 in a matchup of AL powerhouses

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched well, but the Tampa Bay Rays showcased their power to take Round 1 of the series between the top two teams in the American League. The Rays entered with the best record in baseball, a half-game ahead of the Sox. It marked the first Sox game since July 18-20, 2006, in Detroit that the teams were first and second in the majors in winning percentage, according to STATS.
MLB
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLB

Today in White Sox History: June 26

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out, 2-0, on the afternoon. The White Sox returned to the idea of names on...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Abreu assures La Russa he's OK to play through slump

Friday night, Tony La Russa admitted that what he was seeing from José Abreu was "atypical." But there was nothing atypical about seeing Abreu's name in the Chicago White Sox lineup Saturday. After Friday's loss to the Seattle Mariners, in which the dual funks both the White Sox and Abreu...
MLB

Jake Lamb hitting sixth in White Sox's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox utility-man Jake Lamb is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lamb will operate left field after Andrew Vaughn was rested on Saturday afternoon. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Lamb to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB

White Sox's Alex McRae: Outrighted off 40-man roster

McRae was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. McRae made a pair of major-league relief appearances in the first half of May, allowing one run in two innings of work. He's been pitching for Charlotte since getting set down in mid-May and will continue to do so, though he's now one step further from returning to the big leagues. The move clears a spot for Jace Fry (back) to return from the 60-day injured list.
MLB

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting at first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 against the Mariners on Sunday. The 32-year-old caught the final six frames of Saturday's suspended contest early Sunday, and he'll shift to first base for the second game with Jose Abreu (knee) sitting out. Grandal went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run during Game 1.
MLB

Twins-White Sox series preview

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Lance...
MLB

Luis Gonzalez in right field for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will man right field after Leury Garcia was moved to second base and Danny Mendick was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Opens game with scoreless outing

Burr threw two perfect innings as the opener in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Burr was impressive in his first start of the season, needing 27 pitches to roll through two clean innings. In 10.2 innings of work this season, the 27-year-old has allowed just one hit and has yet to give up a run. He has a win and a hold since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in late May.
MLB
The Associated Press

Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...