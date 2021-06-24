Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Trae Young (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8wvn_0aUQF4v900

Trae Young (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 06/14/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA‘s most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden. I don’t know of many Trae Young fans who aren’t Hawks...
NBAFanSided

How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he’s quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAnumberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (shoulder) available for Game 5 on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is available for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Game 5 against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 39.7 minutes against Philadelphia. Young's...
NBAthecomeback.com

Trae Young, Hawks erase 26-point deficit to stun 76ers in Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks made an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5. Or, the Philadelphia 76ers had an embarrassing collapse to lose 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. Philadelphia led by as many as 26 points and took an 18-point lead into...
NBASportsGrid

Trae Young Probable Friday vs. 76ers

Https://twitter.com/ChrisKirschner/status/1405631453300408324. The Hawks continue to list Young as probable due to a shoulder injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from suiting up in each game during the postseason. He was instrumental in the Hawks’ comeback win vs. the 76ers in Game 5, thanks to 39 points over 40.3 minutes. The...