The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the State Farm Arena. The 76ers are in dire need of a win tonight to save their season and force a Game 7 on Sunday night. They’ll need Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to come ready to play tonight if they want to continue on. As for the Hawks, Trae Young and the whole squad have been playing well, they can reach their first conference finals since 2014-15 with a win tonight.