Boston Red Sox | Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights - Rafael Devers hits a walk-off single to top Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays (33-30) will duel the Boston Red Sox (39-27) in Game 4 of a four-game battle at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 7:10 AM ET. Toronto will try to win this match after splitting its last 10 contests including the recent two installments of a series versus the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays lost the opening of this series at 5-6 on Friday but won the next two installments at 7-2 on Saturday and 18-4 on Sunday. RF Teoscar Hernandez led the charge for Toronto with two home runs while driving in six runs to a road victory over the Red Sox. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed his MLB’s 21st home run for the Blue Jays with a triple and three RBIs in the win. SS Bo Bichette drove five runs on four hits with three RBIs in the win. Starter Robbie Ray made 6.0 innings with four hits and three earned runs allowed while awarding three free bases but struck out ten batters for the Blue Jays in the victory.