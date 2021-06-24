Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Boston Red Sox | Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights - Rafael Devers hits a walk-off single to top Blue Jays

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwPTa_0aUQEYxp00

Rafael Devers hits a walk-off single to top Blue Jays

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbostonstar.com

Red Sox hope Nathan Eovaldi can tame Jays' hot bats

Nathan Eovaldi will look to get the Red Sox's pitching staff back on track when he takes the mound in the finale of Boston's four-game home series against the hot-hitting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. Red Sox pitchers have surrendered nearly nine runs per game -- 53 in total...
MLBESPN

Vlad Jr homers to tie it, Red Sox top Blue Jays in 9th, 2-1

BOSTON -- — The Toronto Blue Jays hit 15 homers in a four-game series at Fenway Park, with 11 of them sailing over the Green Monster. The Boston Red Sox only needed to bang two off it to earn a split. Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the left-field...
MLByournewsnet.com

Blue Jays face Red Sox...Rays take on White Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park this evening. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them going over the Monster. Toronto’s Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting streak to 26 games, best in the majors since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September 2015 to May 2016.
MLBBoston Globe

Red Sox’ Rafael Devers has adjusted to fastballs, so pitchers beware

At the beginning of June, Rafael Devers appeared more vulnerable than he had at perhaps any point of his career. Over three consecutive games in Houston, the Astros threw him literally nothing but fastballs. Devers was overmatched, striking out in one plate appearance after another. A player who’d been one of the most ferocious hitters in baseball through the first two months of the season suddenly appeared shockingly vulnerable.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays finish historic battering of Boston Red Sox

It felt as though whenever one looked up, a member of the Toronto Blue Jays was launching the ball at Fenway Park over the weekend. It did not matter who was at the plate, or who the Boston Red Sox had on the mound; that offering was most likely to end up sailing off into the distance, clearing the wall and extending the Blue Jays’ lead.
MLBNECN

MLB All-Star Vote: Red Sox Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Lead Ballot

Two Red Sox players lead their positions in All-Star voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Fan voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game is underway, and on Monday the league announced the first batch of results. A pair of Boston Red Sox stars lead the voting at their respective...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Walk-Off with Win Over Blue Jays 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, June 14th on Rafael Devers 1 out single off the Green Monster, driving in Alex Verdugo to give the Red Sox the 2-1 win and snapping a 2 game losing streak. After the Red Sox' pitching staff had been...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 6/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (33-30) will duel the Boston Red Sox (39-27) in Game 4 of a four-game battle at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 7:10 AM ET. Toronto will try to win this match after splitting its last 10 contests including the recent two installments of a series versus the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays lost the opening of this series at 5-6 on Friday but won the next two installments at 7-2 on Saturday and 18-4 on Sunday. RF Teoscar Hernandez led the charge for Toronto with two home runs while driving in six runs to a road victory over the Red Sox. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed his MLB’s 21st home run for the Blue Jays with a triple and three RBIs in the win. SS Bo Bichette drove five runs on four hits with three RBIs in the win. Starter Robbie Ray made 6.0 innings with four hits and three earned runs allowed while awarding three free bases but struck out ten batters for the Blue Jays in the victory.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1: Nathan Eovaldi gives the Red Sox what they need

The Red Sox came into this series finale at Fenway against the Blue Jays in a bad way. They had dropped the last two over the weekend, and their pitching has been consistently hit hard for the last week or so. They were desperate to salvage a split in this four-game set, and more specifically were desperate for a strong performance out of their rotation. Enter: Nathan Eovaldi. His command was on point all night long en route to 6 2⁄3 shutout innings. Things were complicated some when Matt Barnes gave up a game-tying homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth, but the Red Sox were able to walk it off in the bottom of the inning to send everyone home happy.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 67 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox are stuck in a bit of a rut right now, struggling to contain some of the top lineups in the American League. It’s been the Blue Jays the last couple of nights doing the damage, but the Red Sox have a chance to salvage a split in the four-game set if they can grab a win tonight. They’ll have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound to take on Alek Manoah.
MLBPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hernández hits 2 of Jays’ 8 HRs in 18-4 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs — and Marcus Semien extended his road-hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Time to stop the bleeding

The Red Sox have not been getting the pitching they need to be getting if they want to stay in contention, to say the least. There has been speculation as to why that may be the case, especially with the timing, but the why is less important than just stopping it. They need to get back in the win column, stop this downward momentum, and salvage a split in this four-game set against the Blue Jays.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers game-winning hit

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays. Devers came through in the clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning, singling home the game-winning run after Toronto pulled even in the top half of the frame. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.340/.552 with 15 homers, 50 RBI and three stolen bases through 63 contests so far this year.
MLBKeene Sentinel

Red Sox clobbered by Blue Jays, give up eight home runs in ugly loss

The Red Sox were fortunate their disastrous 2020 season was played behind closed doors. But this weekend, they've given their fans an in-person opportunity to see what it was like last year. During an impressive turnaround to start 2021, there haven't been many days like Sunday, but it represented an...