Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 6/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting once again the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks did it again and managed once again to win the opening game of the series on the road, like they have already done in the previous two rounds. Both teams were coming off a seven-game series but Trae Young was phenomenal and led his team to victory and the 1-0 lead.