New York-With the season nearly three months old, we’ve learned a lot about teams. Some squads have a knack of finding ways to win while others simply can’t get out of their own way. The New York Mets (40-32) have found themselves in the former, coming from behind on three separate occasions today to top the Philadelphia Phillies (35-39) 4-3, who have put themselves in the latter camp in a way that is killing their season.