Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Anthony Rizzo's solo home run

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096YIW_0aUPTnrQ00

Anthony Rizzo puts the Cubs on the board in the 7th innings with a solo home run to right field

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: New York Mets 5-2 Chicago Cubs in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. After a fairly close duel, everything was defined in the fourth inning with a great hit by Smith. It was the first of the series.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Watch: Anthony Rizzo Hits Solo Home Run Against Mets

Anthony Rizzo just missed a home run in the first inning off Jacob deGrom, flying out deep to the warning track. Rizzo didn’t miss in his second AB, this time off Mets’ reliever Reid-Foley after deGrom had to exit with an injury.
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the better team at home in Chicago Cubs and New York Mets on Thursday

The series finale of the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets take place tonight in the Big Apple. Kyle Hendricks will go for the Chicago Cubs and is 8-4 this season and has a 4.46 ERA. Marcus Stroman gets the ball for the New York Mets and has a 6-4 record and a ERA of 2.33. The Mets are one of the best teams art home this season and the Cubs are not good on the road.
MLBkxel.com

New York Mets’ deGrom continues remarkable run of dominance

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued his domination on Monday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves for five innings as he returned to the mound after another injury scare. Showcasing his 100+ mph fastball on a day where his slider wasn’t at its best, deGrom struck out...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Connects for ninth home run

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. Rizzo is quietly getting going at the plate, as he now has nine home runs, 31 RBI and an .809 OPS this season. He's hit four of those long balls this month already, so while his overall numbers aren't jumping off the page compared to his usual standards, the slugging first baseman should produce good stats for fantasy managers the rest of the way.
MLBNew York Post

Kyle Schwarber’s three home runs torment Mets in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — Dead arms and deader bats conspired to leave the Mets at a dead-end over three days at Nationals Park. The momentum of their previous week, when they beat up on the Padres and Cubs — two legitimate playoff contenders — has dissipated and now the Mets have to figure out how to survive a steady diet of NL East competition.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Eflin scheduled to start for Philadelphia against New York

Philadelphia Phillies (35-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (39-32, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .50 ERA, .51 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -264, Phillies +220; over/under is 6...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: DeGrom aims to set Mets mark for shutout streak

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Mets ace Jacob deGrom can set the team record for scoreless innings when he starts against the Phillies at Citi Field. DeGrom has a 30-inning shutout streak, nearing the club mark of 32 2/3 innings by R.A. Dickey in 2012. DeGrom...
MLBabc7ny.com

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings

NEW YORK -- By the middle of his outing,New York Metsace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics, essentially making him a two-pitch pitcher. "Jake is human, right?" New York manager Luis Rojas said. "So, these things are going to happen." A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up two...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

New York to visit Washington Monday

New York Mets (40-33, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-38, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Monday. The Nationals are 16-16 against opponents from the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo sitting for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Anthony Rizzo as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rizzo will take a seat Monday as Jason Heyward takes over in right field and bats fifth. Kris Bryant will play first base. Rizzo is projected to make 323 more plate appearances...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Two more Kyle Schwarber homers lift Nats past Mets

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned a 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.
MLBTitusville Herald

N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Juan Soto doubles to deep center field. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow right field, Pete Alonso to Jerad Eickhoff. Juan Soto to third. Josh Harrison flies out to Billy McKinney. Yan Gomes lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor.
MLBPosted by
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBNY Daily News

Francisco Lindor giving the middle finger is the baseball photo of the year

It was the type of question that is too good for Zoom. Francisco, to whom were you giving the middle finger and why?. Fortunately, on-field access was restored for MLB beat reporters recently. So when we saw a delightful photo of Francisco Lindor flashing a megawatt smile while giving the middle finger to someone — presumably a teammate — in the first inning of a Mets-Diamondbacks game earlier this month, the Daily News’ Deesha Thosar was able to ask him about it privately.