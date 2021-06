Bell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates. He got some revenge against his former squad, taking David Bednar deep in the seventh inning for the game's decisive runs. Bell has yet to put together any kind of hot streak for the Nats but he has shown some signs of life at the plate lately, going 10-for-34 (.294) over his last 10 games with two of his nine homers on the year.