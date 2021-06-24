Atlanta Hawks | Dwight Howard goes up to get it and finishes the oop

It’s been a rough 48 hours in the life of 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, who couldn’t buy a bucket in Wednesday night’s stunning, Game 5 collapse against Atlanta, leaving the Sixers, owners of the Eastern Conference’s best record during the regular season, on the brink of elimination. The 24-year-old has been ripped to shreds by fans and media members alike, and rightfully so after bricking 10 of his 14 free-throw tries (“Hack-a-Ben” began as early as the second quarter), allowing the Hawks to claw back from 26 down to steal a 109-106 victory on Philly’s home floor.