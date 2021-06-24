Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Ben Simmons

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urByi_0aUK2vkh00

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Ben Simmons

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Person
Ben Simmons
NBAboxden.com

Ben Simmons is so trash!

He goes to dunk … and in mid air he has to adjust his form to a jumpshot. Feel like there was an Nba 2k that let you use the right stick to adjust your shot while in the air. The James Harden disrespect is insane to me, yes he's had his failures but even completely hobbled the Bucks won't even single cover him with "1st team all defender" Jrue Holiday. lol. Where as Ben Simmons you just don't guard lol.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons commits flagrant foul on Hawks' John Collins

Ben Simmons committed a Flagrant foul 1 in the third quarter of Game 4 on Monday between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The video of Simmons fouling John Collins can be seen in a clip that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers' Ben Simmons admits he should've been more aggressive vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is one of the more unique and misunderstood stars in the NBA. There are so many things that he does on the floor to impact winning whether it’s locking up the opposition’s best scorer or he is creating open looks for his teammates. However, in...
NBAUSA Today

Bell Ringer Podcast: Dissecting Ben Simmons, Sixers' play vs. Hawks

“The Bell Ringer” podcast returns on Tuesday, hosted by Sixers Wire, to discuss the Philadelphia 76ers and their performance thus far in Round 2 with the Atlanta Hawks. Host Ky Carlin welcomes Nick Friar of Draft Kings on with him to discuss how the Sixers have fared against the Hawks in the Eastern semifinals.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Simmons posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks. Simmons ended just one assist away from posting his second triple-double of the playoff run, and while he's surpassed the 20-point mark just once, he continues to deliver value across the board due to his contributions in other categories. It's safe to expect Simmons to be the third-best scoring player almost on a nightly basis for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, but he still represents a strong fantasy asset in all formats due to his versatility and capacity to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis.
NBANBC Sports

Simmons' passed up dunk is why Warriors shouldn't pursue him

Right here and right now, let's put an end to any dreams or desires of the Warriors acquiring Ben Simmons this offseason or anytime soon. Simmons, an NBA All-Star and All-Defensive First Team selection this season, showed Sunday night why he's not cut from the Warriors' cloth. In the top-seeded...
NBAboxden.com

What is the right spot for Ben Simmons?

I really have no clue where I even see him fit. In the gym all summer making 1,000 shots a day from all areas on the court! He's fed into this bullsh*t that he doesn't have to shoot to make an impact on the game. Doc Rivers has enabled him by feeding him the same lies that they don't need him to score to have an impact on the game and they absolutely need him to score. How is it that Zion is able to score 27 points without shooting, Giannis with a broken shot can give you 30 and Ben is 6'10, 240, super-fast, can handle the ball like a guard, is a matchup nightmare in the post, can get downhill, even has a fadeaway jumper, sweeping hook shots from either hand and the n*ggas can even get you 20 points a game? fu*k him. He's a mental midget and I wouldn't want him on my team until he commits to shooting jumpshots or I have to have 2 scorers that can get me 50 points to tolerate his lack of shooting/scoring.
Posted by
97.3 ESPN

Is Ben Simmons’ Future in Philadelphia?

The Sixers season came to an abrupt end on Sunday night, losing Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor. The loss triggered off a plethora of questions for the offseason, including the future of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers tried to make some...
Posted by
The Spun

NBA Insider Has Blunt Comment On Ben Simmons’ Trade Value

This has been a postseason to forget for Ben Simmons. Though he’s extremely versatile, his inability to stretch the floor has been a major issue for the Philadelphia 76ers. In 11 games this postseason, Simmons averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Those aren’t abysmal numbers by any means, but the fact that he’s shooting 33.8 percent from the free throw line is alarming.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Daryl Morey Offers No Hints On Ben Simmons’ Future

Sixers president met with reporters today for the first time since his team was bounced from the playoffs Sunday night and it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to Ben Simmons, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Morey was asked several times during the virtual press conference if he...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

The Sixers’ big Ben Simmons problem

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Atlanta Hawks by winning Game 6 on Friday night. Joel Embiid has stayed rather consistent throughout the postseason this year, playing as one of the best in the league. Tobias Harris decided to show up too, as his 24 points on the night helped elevate the 76ers past the Hawks. Surprisingly, Seth Curry has emerged as a consistent producer for Philadelphia, as he’s played like a top-three player on the team throughout this series.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

“You Want Me to Take Ben Simmons Off the Floor?” – One Observation from Sixers 104, Hawks 99

It’s Friday night and I’m sure you’re emotionally drained after watching the Sixers gut out a Game 6 win in Atlanta. That’s the exchange I had with Doc Rivers after the Game 4 Washington loss. I asked him, politely and fairly, if he considered removing Ben Simmons in the fourth quarter in order to avoid the Hack-a-Ben routine and close the game in a more linear fashion.
NBABlog a Bull

Ben Simmons for Zach LaVine?

I think it’s become all too clear that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid straight up can’t co-exist on a championship caliber 76ers team. So… why not trade Zach LaVine for him? I imagine Philadelphia would also want a draft pick in return but I’d still bite in approximately 5 seconds if I was AKME.