Minneapolis, MN

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPRB FAQs regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s (MPRB) priority is the health and safety of our park visitors and employees. The MPRB is actively monitoring and responding to the coronavirus COVID-19 in partnership with the Minneapolis Health...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
FOLEY, MN
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

People Serving People Says Families Using Its Emergency Shelters Has Tripled Since Last Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest emergency shelter for homeless families in Minnesota says the number of families needing its services has tripled since last year. People Serving People said that 95 families – with 180 children – were using emergency shelters as of Tuesday night. That’s compared to 29 families at the same time last year. RELATED: Volunteers Build Mobile Showers To Bring To Twin Cities’ Homeless Population “That’s more than three times the number of families. The number of children. The number of meals. The number of laughs, but also the number of difficult journeys,” People Serving People said in a release. People Serving People said that there was one night in May where 98 of 99 rooms were full. On reasons for the increase in families needing shelter, the shelter cited systemic racial and economic injustice, the end of the eviction moratorium on June 1 the end of expanded child tax credit. Click here for more on People Serving People’s services.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPCA Finds Unsafe Drinking Water In 3 More Homes In Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided an update Tuesday regarding the groundwater investigation in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood. A study conducted last summer by the MPCA found that 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than the health risk limit. MPCA resampled several wells that had tested below the health risk limit for the contaminant this spring to verify results. Three additional homes not previously receiving bottled water are now. MORE: MPCA Expands Private Well Sampling Area In Andover MPCA continues to investigate the source of the contamination. It is installing temporary shallow groundwater monitoring wells along Bunker Lake Boulevard to gather more information. The city conducted a feasibility study to determine cost estimates for bringing municipal water to residents of the neighborhood who reside in the mitigation area. The total estimated cost of the project is over $5.5 million. Funds must be secured from the state before any construction can begin. The Minnesota Legislature funded no bonding proposals during the most recent legislative session. Residents currently receiving bottled water will continue to free of charge until a long-term solution is implemented.
ANDOVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Raise Minimum Wage Starting July 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees. Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses. Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation. Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage. Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities. For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota reports record high job vacancies

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer upon us, new efforts are being made to fill the growing number of job vacancies across the state and country. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest job report found that by the end of last year, vacancies were up 68% compared to 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Downtown Minneapolis neighborhood raises money for more police patrols

A Minneapolis police squad car in front of the burned out Third Precinct police station blocks off Minneahaha Avenue for a street festival in October 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. An upscale downtown Minneapolis neighborhood is raising money to pay the city to do additional police patrols. Dozens of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foodpoisonjournal.com

Salads recalled due to Listeria

Northern Tier Bakery, LLC, a St. Paul Park, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 905 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE salad items were produced from May 18,...
SAINT PAUL PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Senate Committee Hears Ethics Complaint Against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh For Alleged ‘Quid Pro Quo’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota Senate committee convened Wednesday to hear an ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh, alleging the Minneapolis lawmaker violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when authoring legislation to send state funds to a local media outlet. Six Senate Republicans filed the complaint, asking a special group of lawmakers charged with reviewing these accusations to open an ethics investigation. They want a probe into whether Fateh engaged in a “quid pro quo” when Somali TV, which has a YouTube channel with more 170,000 subscribers, ran a campaign ad encouraging people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Body of missing University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake found

The body of a University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake was found Monday night, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Abdurahamaan "Abdi" Ali, 21, was reported missing June 1. He was last seen in a photo posted around 6:20 a.m. outside Ferguson Hall on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

