How Rich Is Chris Evans as He Stars in ‘Lightyear’?

Chris Evans, the actor behind the Captain America film franchise , is moving from one iconic film role to another. He’s voicing Buzz Lightyear in Disney/Pixar’s animated film, “Lightyear,” set for nationwide release on June 17. And replacing a legend – Tim Allen, who put the words to Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films – isn’t a role he took lightly.

Related: 10 Richest People in the World

Save More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

“The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s intimidating,” Evans told Variety. “Eventually you feel comfortable enough to make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation, while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint.”

“Lightyear” tells the audience the backstory behind Buzz, the story that made Andy from “Toy Story” want a Buzz toy to begin with. And giving him a voice made Evans, 41, feel like a child again. “I’m a massive Pixar fan,” he told People. “I was a kid in a candy store. It’s unlike any Pixar movie to date.”

While the studio hasn’t released Evans’ payday for “Lightyear,” he has had big earning power in Hollywood over the past several years. In 2019, Forbes placed his income for the year at $43.5 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his total net worth at $80 million. These earnings largely have come via his Captain America income. Here’s a look back at Chris Evans’ small beginnings on the silver screen, and his meteoric rise to fame in recent years .

Chris Evans Movies

While Chris Evans catapulted to stardom as Captain America, a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been acting professionally for nearly 25 years and has more than 45 acting credits to his name.

His first big break came in 2000, when he landed the part of Cary Baston in the television series “Opposite Sex.” He scored numerous small roles in the following years, guest starring on shows like “The Fugitive,” “Boston Public” and “Skin.”

Live Updates: Bear Market News and More

Eventually, Chris Evans transitioned to the silver screen, appearing in films like “Not Another Teen Movie” and “Cellular.” In 2005, he got his first taste of life as a superhero playing Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four,” a role he reprised in the 2007 sequel, “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

Although the actor has made a fortune from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has also expressed interest in spending time behind the camera. In 2015, he made his directorial debut with the film “Before We Go” — which he also starred in.

Evans also has the distinction, along with actor Ryan Gosling, of starring in the upcoming Netflix original, “The Gray Man.” The movie is slated to be released on July 15 in theaters and on Netflix on July 22. It’s rumored to be Netflix’s most expensive original production yet, with a budget of $200 million.

Chris Evans as Captain America

Chris Evans’ net worth soared since his 2011 debut as the title character in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Marvel reportedly paid him $300,000 for his work on the first film. One year later, he received a $2 million payday for his role in “The Avengers,” according to celebrity gossip website Xfinity Entertainment.

For the 2015 sequel “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Evans more than tripled his salary, earning $6.9 million, reported entertainment website CinemaBlend. And IndieWire.com reported that Chris Evans earned $15 million for “Avengers: Endgame,” which currently stands as one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

While he hung up his Captain America suit after “Endgame,” he said returning to the franchise would be difficult but didn’t rule it out. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to. …It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it,” Evans told Comic Book in June. “It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Chris Evans’ Real Estate

Chris Evans’ house is nothing less than impressive. In 2014, Trulia reported he put his Hollywood Hills, Calif., home up for sale for $1.45 million. By that point, he had traded up to a three-bedroom, 4,599-square-foot Los Angeles home he purchased for $3.52 million in April 2013.

Before the pandemic, Chris Evans had been filming in Boston and living in his apartment there with his dog, Dodger. Evans’ brother, Scott, joined him during the pandemic in the area where they grew up, Boston.com reported. They are natives of the Boston suburb of Sudbury.

“We’re acting like we’re kids again,” Scott said, per Boston.com. “We just play games like Wiffle ball and Mario Kart.”

Jami Farkas and Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Chris Evans as He Stars in ‘Lightyear’?