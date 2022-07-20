The Best Electric Lawn Mowers Let You Cut Your Grass and Save on Gas

Click here to read the full article.

With gas prices climbing, there has never been a better time to invest in an electric lawn mower. It used to be that when it came to yard-related power tools , it was gas or nothing. Gas-powered products always provided that extra level of oomph, whereas electric options were seen as lesser for one reason or another. That’s certainly not the case anymore, as technology has advanced and the best electric lawn mowers have improved and become more efficient.

Our round-up of electric lawn mowers of 2022 feature machines just as powerful as your regular gas mowers, are better for the environment, require less maintenance and are easier to operate. Most electric lawn mowers have a battery life that will last close to an hour and come in various modes, including self-propelled or push, cordless or cord, mulching, grass bag or side discharge functionalities, and so on. Plus, electric lawn mowers are quieter and require less upkeep as well.

What to Look for in the Best Electric Lawn Mowers

Electric lawn mowers have come a long way. They deliver equal mowing power compared to gas lawn mowers. To get the best electric lawn mower, consider these key factors before buying one.

Running Time: Most battery-powered lawn mowers will provide roughly 45 to 60 minutes of running time or more. An easy way to know a battery’s run time is by looking at the volts and amps of each battery. The higher the volts and the amps, the more run time it gets. On the other hand, you have corded lawn mowers that offer unlimited run time, but limit you to the length of your extension cord.

Charge Time: With new technological advances, you can get a battery fully charged within 30 to 45 minutes on average or less with a fast charger.

Push Mower: The most traditional lawn mower is a walk-behind push mower. This means you must physically push it forward to move and start cutting the grass. So if you cannot physically push a mower due to age or back problems, you will be better off with a self-propelled one.

Self-Propelled: Self-propelled lawn mowers move forward on their own once you trigger the bar across the top of the handle and all you have to do is drive the mower. One thing to consider is that these types of mowers use more power, equal to less battery life.

Budget: There is a wide range of prices for electric lawn mowers going from around $100 to $700 or more. The cheaper ones have fewer features and a shorter run time. The more expensive mowers have more features and a larger battery life. Regardless of your budget, you’ll find a reliable mower here that meets your needs.

Batteries: Most cordless lawn mowers only come with one battery. Buying a second one can be very expensive. So if you have a large property, buy a cordless lawn mower that comes with two batteries or pair it with an edger or trimmer that uses the same battery type, and you’ll be set.

Now that you’re ready to say goodbye to the annoying yanking and fuel smells of gas mowers, we’ve got your back. SPY rounded up the best corded, cordless, push and self-propelled lawn mowers from the best brands for you here.

1. TORO Recycler 22 in. 60V MAX Lithium

Toro is one of the most trusted and reliable mower brands in the U.S., and this powerful 60V Max Recycler Mower is a heck of a mower. It offers a battery run time of 40 minutes and comes with an easy one-push button electric start and a durable steel deck and blade. Furthermore, it is easy to store and the improved self-propelled feature will make mowing your lawn a breeze.

Plus, it comes with nine different cutting positions from 1 to 4 inches. The best part is its Recycler Cutting System that makes “lawn vitamins” after each cut, making your lawn healthier.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled

Self-Propelled # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~40 minutes

~40 minutes Cutting Heights: 1–4 inches

1–4 inches Deck Size: 22 inches



Buy: TORO Recycler 22 in. 60V MAX Lithium $629.00

2. EGO Power+ 56-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

All EGO’s products are about flexibility and ease of use, which certainly extends to their cordless electric lawn mower. Plus, all EGO’s batteries are compatible with the whole suite of their products, which means the battery that comes with your mower can also be used in an electric hedge trimmer.

Outside of that ease of use, the EGO mower has enough power to make it comparable to most gas mowers. It comes with an adjustable wheelset, lightweight construction, LED headlight, a 3-in-1 function that includes bagging, mulching and side discharge, and a 56V 5.0 Ah lithium battery with a life of about 45 minutes on a fully charged battery, and you’ll hardly notice the difference between this and a gas mower.

Specs:

Type: Cordless Push Mower

Cordless Push Mower # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~45 minutes

~45 minutes Cutting Heights: 1.5–4 inches

1.5–4 inches Deck Size: 21 inches



Buy: EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $399.00

3. Greenworks Twin Force Electric Lawn Mower

The 2-in-1 mulch and bagging Greenworks Twin Force electric lawn mower features one of our absolute favorite bits of tech: a built-in second battery. When your first battery dies, the second battery will take over immediately, letting you keep mowing without missing a beat. The 20-inch cutting deck, smart cut tech that adjusts for power based on grass thickness, and dual trimming blades make a compelling package even more of a must-have. As an Amazon’s Choice product, this is also the best electric lawn mower for Prime members looking for a great deal on a well-reviewed machine.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled

Self-Propelled # Batteries Included: 2

2 Battery Run Time: ~45 minutes

~45 minutes Cutting Heights: 1 3/4–3.5 inches

1 3/4–3.5 inches Deck Size: 20 inches



Buy: Greenworks Twin Force Electric Lawn Mower $399.99

4. Snapper XD Electric Lawn Mower

With a battery run time of about 90 minutes and a total charge time of 30 minutes, the Snapper XD electric lawn mower will be the choice for those who don’t want to worry about battery life and focus on cutting. Seven different cutting height adjustments make it easy to scale in the best cut for your needs, plus offer a 3-in-1 function for mulching, bagging or side discharge. In addition, the battery life and other intelligent features like a push-to-start functionality and a smart terrain sensor that automatically adjusts output make it a must-have for those who want power and ease of use above all else.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled

Self-Propelled # Batteries Included: 2

2 Battery Run Time: ~90 minutes (45 mins for each battery)

~90 minutes (45 mins for each battery) Cutting Heights: 1 3/8–3 3/4 inches

1 3/8–3 3/4 inches Deck Size: 21 inches



Buy: Snapper XD Electric Lawn Mower $549.99

5. Sun Joe MJ400E Electric Lawn Mower

UNDER

Yes, even now there are still good deals to be had. Like RYOBI and Black+Decker, Sun Joe makes budget-friendly tools for homeowners who don’t need the best electric lawn mower in the world, but rather a machine that’s affordable and gets the job done. This Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower is the right fit for all small yards. It has a powerful-enough 12-amp motor, a 13-inch deck, three adjustable heights and a 9.2-gallon grass bag. And the best part is it’s under $100 and super lightweight.

Specs:

Type: Push / Corded

Push / Corded Cutting Heights: 0.98–2.56 inches

0.98–2.56 inches Deck Size: 13 inches



Buy: Sun Joe MF400E Electric Lawn Mower $99.00 (orig. $139.00) 29% OFF



Buy: Sun Joe MJ400E Electric Lawn Mower $99.00

6. Ryobi 40V 18-inch Walk Behind Mower

BEST FOR SMALL YARDS

In our review of this affordable electric lawn mower, we said that “anyone with a very small yard who’d prefer to own something that starts easily and doesn’t require any maintenance other than keeping the battery charged will love the Ryobi 40V Walk-Behind Lawn Mower.” As you’d expect from an electric mower under $300, it lacks the power of some of the other mowers on this list, but it’s quiet and easy to operate. If you own other 40V Ryobi tools, then you’ll appreciate the fact that the batteries are interchangeable. For homeowners with small yards, this is an excellent and budget-friendly choice.

Deck size: 18 inches

Power: 40V battery

Cutting heights: 7 positions, 1.5 to 4 inches

# of Batteries Included: 1 40V Battery

Buy: Ryobi 40V 18-inch Walk Behind Mower $249.00



Buy: Ryobi 40V 18-inch Walk Behind Mower $254.70

7. Black+Decker BEMW213 Electric Lawn Mower

A corded electric lawn mower is inherently limiting, as you’re tethered to an outlet even with an extension cord. But for those with a really small yard, the new updated Black+Decker BEMW213 electric lawn mower is more than powerful enough to take on your small space. Affordable, reliable and efficient, the 13-amp motor will easily tackle your yard. Plus, it is easy to operate with a one-button start and the seven adjustable settings make trimming a breeze.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled

Self-Propelled Power: Electric cord

Electric cord Cutting Heights: 1.3–3.7 inches

1.3–3.7 inches Deck Size: 20 inches



Buy: Black+Decker BEMW213 Electric Lawn Mower $198.88 (orig. $219.00) 9% OFF

8. Kobalts KMP Electric Lawn Mower

The cost of the Kobalt’s KMP electric lawn mower might be a little hard to stomach for some, but its features are well worth the price. The 21-inch deck with adjustable height and 3-in-1 settings is powered by a 6.0ah battery, allowing a run time of about 80 minutes. However, the real benefit here is the self-propel functionality, which means you only need to guide the mower instead of pushing it. That cuts down on the amount of physical work you’ll have to do and makes the overall cutting experience go much quicker.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled

Self-Propelled # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~80 minutes

~80 minutes Cutting Heights: 1.3–3.7 inches

1.3–3.7 inches Deck Size: 21 inches



Buy: Kobalts KMP Electric Lawn Mower $649.00 (orig. $709.99) 9% OFF

9. WORX WG779 Electric Lawn Mower

If you have a little more budget to spend on an electric mower, the WORX WG779 sits at the perfect mid-tier of electric lawn mowers. It has six adjustable heights, bagging or mulching settings, an onboard battery indicator and even a meter to identify the bag’s fullness. Plus, it has plenty of top-tier features that make this mower feel like it’s punching way above its price tag. The included torque meter lets you scale up the power when you hit a hard-to-handle section of grass and then scale it back down once you’re in the clear.

Specs:

Type: Push

Push # Batteries Included: 2

2 Battery Run Time: ~45 minutes

~45 minutes Cutting Heights: 2.5–3.5 inches

2.5–3.5 inches Deck Size: 14 inches



Buy: WORX WG779 Electric Lawn Mower $249.99 (orig. $299.99) 17% OFF

10. WORX Landroid M 20-Volt 8 in. Electric Robotic Lawn Mower

If you’d rather not take on the hassle of mowing the lawn yourself, this robot lawn mower from the WORX Landroid M can cut to a quarter of an acre on its own. In the same way as you would use a Roomba, the WORX WR140 functions by setting down a charging base. Once you’ve set up the unit’s boundary wire and measured your lawn, the robot gets to work. From there, pair it with the Landroid App and you can set a dedicated schedule to keep your property tidy. Other great features include anti-collision control, rain-sensing features, push notifications should the unit get stolen, and much more.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled / Cordless

Self-Propelled / Cordless # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~90 minutes

~90 minutes Cutting Heights: 2.5–3.5 inches

2.5–3.5 inches Deck Size: 8 inches

Buy: WORX Landroid M 20-Volt 8 in. Electric Robotic Lawn Mower $1,061.83

11. Ryobi 40V Brushless 20 in. Walk Behind Push Mower

Ryobi has become a favorite among homeowners, and I can’t blame them. I also love cordless Ryobi products. Now, the 3-in-1 Ryobi push mower is a best seller and a big performer among battery-powered mowers. It is equipped with a 20-inch deck, a 40V lithium battery and a fast charger. It is also compatible with all 40V Ryobi battery products. This powerful beast gives up to 48 minutes of run time, comes with seven height positions, folds for easy storage and the price won’t break the bank. Pair it with the Ryobi 40V Trimmer and you’ll be set for all your lawn mowing work.

Specs:

Type: Push / Cordless

Push / Cordless # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~48 minutes

~48 minutes Cutting Heights: 1.5–4 inches

1.5–4 inches Deck Size: 20 inches



Buy: Ryobi 40V Brushless 20 in. Walk Behind Push Mower $299.00

12. HART HLPM051VNM 40-Volt Cordless 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower

This Hart Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a great choice all around. It has a sleek and durable design and runs with a powerful 40 V, 6.0 Ah Lithium battery, giving you plenty of time for yards of up to half an acre. Plus, it comes with a 3-in-1 function, onboard battery storage and a fast charger that charges your battery 2X faster than conventional charges.

Specs:

Type: Self-Propelled / Cordless

Self-Propelled / Cordless # Batteries Included: 1

1 Battery Run Time: ~45 minutes

~45 minutes Cutting Heights: 1.5–4 inches

1.5–4 inches Deck Size: 20 inches



Buy: HART HLPM051VNM 40-Volt Cordless 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower $358.00

13. Greenworks 21-inch 13 Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower

And if you are worried about running out of juice with a battery-powered mower, then this beautiful Greenworks lawn mower is for you. It is built with a 13 amp motor providing unlimited run time and a 3-in-1 function for mulching, side discharge or grass bag. It is compact and folds to a right-angle position for easy storage. It is easy to operate with one push-button start and is very affordable.

Specs

Type: Push / Corded

Push / Corded Power: Electric

Electric Cutting Heights: 1.5–4 inches

1.5–4 inches Deck Size: 21 inches



Buy: Greenworks 21-Inch 13 Amp Corded Electric Mower $159.99

14. Greenworks Pro 80 V 21” Brushless Lawn Mower

This lawn mower is made of alloy steel. It is durable and robust and offers a 3-in-1 function with the best mulching, side discharge and grass bag results. This lawn mower is compact and comes with two 80V 2ah batteries and a fast-charging charger offering up to 60 minutes of run time with the two batteries. In addition, it features Smart Cut technology for better performance.

Specs:

Type: Push / Cordless

Push / Cordless # Batteries Included : 2

: 2 Battery Run Time: ~60 minutes (With two batteries)

~60 minutes (With two batteries) Cutting Heights: 1.5–4 inches

1.5–4 inches Deck Size: 21 inches



Buy: Greenworks Pro 80 V 21” Brushless Lawn Mower $552.31