An Exciting Exhibition Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Frescoes Is Coming To San Francisco

Ready for a chance to get an up close and personal look at one of history’s greatest works of art? Explore the Sistine Chapel like you’ve never seen it before .

Coming in September, you can explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition , produced by the LA-based SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™), a family of companies that specialize in global touring exhibitions. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.

What’s more, this incredible exhibition is now offering a one-of-a-kind Opening Night VIP Experience on September 23! The special evening includes mouthwatering Italian delicacies, a signature drink, a souvenir glass, surprise exhibits and entertainment, and a guided audio tour of the exhibition.

This exhibit will bring you up close and personal to Michelangelo’s most noteworthy masterpieces that’s unlike any perspective you’ll get elsewhere—not even the Vatican! With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high definition photos. See them brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings.

Visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes . Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.

This globally successful exhibition is an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo’s timeless masterpiece. Whether visitors have already been to the Sistine Chapel or not, everyone can admire the artwork up close, at their own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work. The entire experience will last about 60 to 90 minutes, and is set to take place at an exciting secret San Francisco venue.

The Sistine Chapel was painted between 1508 and 1512 in Michelangelo’s signature fresco style, where he used wet paint on the freshly plastered walls and ceilings of the Apostolic Palace in Rome, Italy. The fresco method of painting makes the work blend into the plastered surface it’s painted on over time. Michelangelo finished his work between 1535 and 1541 with the renowned piece, titled The Last Judgment , which visitors can also marvel at in this innovative and cutting-edge interpretation of one of the world’s most famous interior paintings.

So what are you waiting for? Prepare to be totally immersed in a historical era of Rome and one of history’s greatest artists.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

September 24, 2021 11:30 AM