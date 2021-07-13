JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates.

"We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at higher rates," Dimon said during a virtual conference held by Morgan Stanley. "So our balance sheet is positioned (to) benefit from rising rates."

Dimon, who heads the largest U.S. bank by assets, said he believes that rising inflation will eventually lead to higher interest rates, and that the bank's investing decisions depend on internal choices it makes in the next 6-9 months.

"I think you're also going to have a very, very strong economy," which will also benefit the retail bank, he said. "We try to take all that in consideration (when) we manage the balance sheet."

