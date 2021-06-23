Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kidtrepreneurs: 5 Kids Who Started Small Businesses

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ud1ey_0aTly3W700

For many of us, starting your own business is part and parcel to the American dream. There is no greater success story than rolling up your sleeves and building a business from the ground up . Entrepreneurs have always come from all walks of life, but these days, we’re seeing the rise of “kidtrepreneurs.” As you might expect, “kidtrepreneurs” are exceptionally young entrepreneurs who built their very own small businesses.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
See: 10 Reasons Why Talking To Kids About Money Is More Important Than Ever

Building a successful small business is never easy, so doing it at a young age is all the more impressive. Thus, there is much to learn from these little business owners . We’ll take a look at their stories, what their businesses are about and what they have planned for the future.

Benjamin Stern: Nohbo

Plastic waste is a very big problem, and it’s one that necessitates rethinking the way we consume. Some of the biggest culprits are shampoo and liquid soap bottles. Unless you want to stop showering altogether, the best way to avoid the constant cycle of buying and discarding plastic bottles is, of course, to get rid of the plastic bottles.

That’s exactly what Benjamin Stern of Nohbo decided to do. He aimed to help reduce the 120 billion personal care packages that are produced and thrown away each and every year. His products, such as Drops and Slips, are water-soluble, plastic-free pods. Each pod contains one “dose,” or just enough for a single use. Now, with every 1 million of its Drops products that are used, Nohbo eliminates 22,050 pounds of plastic.

Must-Read For Parents: It’s Almost Child Tax Credit Time — Are You Eligible?

Mikaila Ulmer: Me & the Bees Lemonade

You could say Mikaila Ulmer was literally stung by the entrepreneurial spirit. She was stung by a bee when she was just 4 years old; a week later, she was stung again! However, those incidents didn’t turn bees into her archenemies. In fact, it was quite the opposite: She decided she wanted to help the bees instead. “After doing some research about them, I became fascinated and learned all about what they do for me and our ecosystem,” she says on her website.

Mikaila also gained some inspiration when her great-grandmother’s flaxseed lemonade recipe was sent to her. She was also encouraged to participate in the Acton Children’s Business Fair and Austin Lemonade Day. So, Mikaila decided to add honey to the lemonade recipe, and Me and the Bees Lemonade was born.

Never Too Early: A Parents’ Guide To Teaching Your Kids About Money

Lily Born: Imagiroo

Lily Born’s grandfather has Parkinson’s disease and found himself spilling his drinks frequently. When she was just 8 years old, Lily decided to take matters into her own hands. She designed a cup made from plastic that wouldn’t spill so easily. It has three curved legs that double as handles. The legs work like a tripod, so the cups won’t spill easily even if you bump them.

The idea didn’t stop there, though. Her father was spilling coffee on his laptop, so she made a ceramic version of the cup for him. From there, the idea only grew, and she scaled it up, cutting deals with manufacturers. She calls them Kangaroo Cups, and you can now buy them on Amazon .

Further Reading: A Musical Couple Teaches Kids of All Ages How To Rock Out

Moziah Bridges: Mo’s Bows

Bow ties have been around for centuries, so you might think there wouldn’t be much left to do with them. But in 2011, at just 9 years old, Moziah Bridges realized there weren’t any bow ties that fit his style and personality. So, he sat down at his grandmother’s kitchen table in south Memphis and started creating his own bow ties. He was just making them for himself; he didn’t set out to build a bow tie empire.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t just Mo who liked what he was making. His business, now called Mo’s Bows , has sold over $700,000 worth of products and has five employees. He has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “ Shark Tank ,” “ The Steve Harvey Show” and “ Good Morning America .”

Check Out: 6 Tips for Getting Your Kids Involved in the Family Budget This Year

Ryan Hickman: Ryan’s Recycling

Plastic production has increased dramatically over the past several decades, increasing the need for reusing — and for recycling. Unfortunately, only about 9% of plastic is recycled. The rest is incinerated or ends up in landfills or in the ocean. Ryan Hickman might not have fully grasped the environmental implications of plastic pollution when he decided to start Ryan’s Recycling — af ter all, Ryan’s Recycling was born out of a trip to the recycling center in 2012, when Ryan was just 3 years old.

Regardless, Ryan’s Recycling is making a big impact today. Ryan has appeared on “Ellen” and his company has recycled over 1 million bottles and cans. It has also recycled nearly 150,000 pounds of material and raised over $13,000 for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Kidtrepreneurs: 5 Kids Who Started Small Businesses

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Pollution#Recycled Plastic#Kidtrepreneurs#American#Nohbo Plastic#Kangaroo Cups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cincinnati, OHmynews13.com

Small businesses struggle finding employees

CINCINNATI — It’s been a struggle for most businesses to hire employees right now. For small businesses, it’s been even more difficult. For Nicole Jones, owner of Nicole's Cleaning Service, she said it's been near impossible to find full-time employees. What You Need To Know. Many small business owners are...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Post-pandemic warning for small businesses

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Small businesses across Southern Nevada, which struggled to survive the COVID-19 lockdowns, are now being warned about fraudsters as they work to get back on their feet. “Fraudsters are becoming more and more resourceful, unfortunately,” said Joe Trimble, the regional small business manager for Wells Fargo...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

Turning passion into a small business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This spotlight on local businesses features one young woman who found joy during the pandemic, sharing her passion for essential oils. She was able to turn that passion into a small business. Jessica Wills talks to Alexandra of Lex's Lovely Scents.
Colchester, CTEyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Thread and Nail

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic had an effect on almost all small businesses across the state. On Merchant's Row in Colchester, there’s a store filled with fashions and furnishings, both new and old, called Thread and Nail. "You know, during winter one time, I was going sledding and I...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Mall attracts new small businesses

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salmon Run Mall is evolving, attracting more local shops after some national retailers have decided to close their doors. We take a look at why small businesses are starting to call the mall home. It’s a popular outdoor game with a twist...
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Reopening Tips For Small Businesses

By Kalin Kassabov, a founder and CEO of ProTexting.com, a fast-growing enterprise-level text message suite of services. 2020 and early 2021 were extremely challenging for small businesses. Unfortunately, many businesses closed down permanently because they couldn't afford to wait out the pandemic. Many others had to drastically alter the way they operated. Many restaurants, for example, discontinued indoor dining and focused on pickups and deliveries.
Prescott, AZquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Small Businesses Struggle with Labor Shortage

Lack of workers is the latest blow delivered by COVID-19 as exhausted owners and managers continue to do whatever it takes. Restaurateur Paul Moir may well have summed up how small business owners are feeling: “The labor shortage is the cherry on top of what has been a very difficult year.”
Small Businessmynews13.com

Small business creates nutritious meals for kids

CINCINNATI — At the Findlay Kitchen is where thousands of meals are being made for the Ohio Summer Feeding Program thanks to Magnificent Morsels Catering, making this year’s meals extra special. Crystal Render is the owner of Magnificent Morsels Catering. As a part of setting up the food for the...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Small businesses burgeon amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting a business during the pandemic had all the makings of a high-risk, low reward scenario. That was not the case for a lot of local entrepreneurs able to start a new business or modify an existing one. Executive Director Brienne Maner of Startup Sioux Falls talked about the current climate for entrepreneurs and what is key for people to get going.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Showing off small businesses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pop-up shop in Scranton was all about giving small businesses some more exposure. The pop-up was held at the Hilton in the city's downtown today and offered a little something for everyone. The shops consisted of primarily black-owned businesses showing off clothing, accessories, and beauty products.
Small Businessbizjournals

Small Business Heroes

If there was ever a time to test the old saying "every man for himself," it would have been over the past 15 months. For countless businesspeople, it was a struggle to survive both a deadly pandemic and one of the worst economic crises in history. Many didn't make it. Those who did often received a lifeline, whether it was an SBA Payment Protection Program loan, loyal customers who wouldn't give up on them or the ability to find a niche among consumers stuck in limbo.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Joyce to tour local small businesses

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is now accepting applications to tour shops, restaurants and other establishments in the 40th Senate District in the Kankakee area. The tours are designed for Joyce to promote resources available to small businesses and hear from business owners and entrepreneurs, according to a press release from his office.
Piketon, OHTimes Gazette

Small businesses classes offered

The Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County will offer classes focusing on the process of starting your own business. The “Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality” class sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 1-4 p.m. starting Sept. 14 and ending on Oct. 14.
Small Businesspittsburghbettertimes.com

Simple Cybersecurity Tips for Small Businesses

Every business possesses valuable information and tool that people may look to steal. Physical security will protect you from many significant issues. But the internet isn’t completely safe, either. Here are a few simple cybersecurity tips for small businesses. Consistent Backups. Backing up your data is the foundation of effective...