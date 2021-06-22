Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to Street High $647 at Truist Securities, Noting Potential for Another $227/sh

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.