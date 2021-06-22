Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to Street High $647 at Truist Securities, Noting Potential for Another $227/sh

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas raised the price target on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) to the Street High $647.00 (from $458.00) after updating the model for higher Aduhelm pricing at ~$41K Yr 1 & ~$56K/yr for maintenance. Additionally, the analyst believes EU approval could add an additional ~$227/sh to the price, not to mention additional pipeline opportunities.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biib#European Union#Biib#Truist Securities#K Yr 1#Eu#Dcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

SentinelOne Prices Upsized IPO At $35 Per Share; Trading Begins Today

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) priced 35 million shares at $35 per share in its upsized initial public offering. The estimated gross proceeds are $1.225 billion. The billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, a Third Point-backed firm, previously planned to raise $1.02 billion from the sale of 32 million shares at $31 - $32 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) PT Raised to $41 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Gobind Singh raised the price target on Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

7 Reasons to Buy Nutanix (NTNX) Today, PT Raised to $46 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target on Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) to $46.00 (from $39.00) ahead of several positive factors likely to impact results:. 1) We expect a material financial update focused on driving more predictable and profitable growth. 2) New metrics including New and Renewal ACV mix...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $900.00 at Truist Securities

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee initiates coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) PT Raised to 'Street High' $39 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha raised the price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) to a "Street High" $39.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $316 at Cowen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $316.00 (from $305.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst commented, "Continued recovery momentum (and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) PT Raised to $98 at Canaccord Genuity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps raised the price target on The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ: LOVE) to $98.00 (from $77.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following results. The analyst commented,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $217.00 at Truist Securities

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.
StocksStreetInsider.com

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) PT Raised to $37 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont raised the price target on FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) to $37.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) Prices Upsized 53M Share IPO at $10/sh

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW.U) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 53,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.
StocksStreetInsider.com

NRG Energy (NRG) PT Raised to $47 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith raised the price target on NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) to $47.00 (from $46.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.