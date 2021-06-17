Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Drought reveals more about mysterious plane crash into California lake 56 years ago

By Chantal da Silva
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQoGs_0aTgPiJh00

A small aeroplane found deep underwater in a California lake is being touted as having potentially just solved a decades-old mystery - but officials say they were already aware of its existence.

A California company that manufactures robotic survey vessels located the wreckage in Folsom Lake while testing out equipment.

The discovery sparked headlines that the wrecked plane could potentially be an aircraft that went missing in 1965.

The Piper Comanche 250 had crashed into Folsom Lake on New Year’s Day following a mid-air collision, according to local broadcasting station KOVR.

The pilot’s body was recovered, but authorities were not able to locate the plane or the three passengers who were onboard the aircraft for decades.

Workers at Seafloor Systems believed they had finally located the plane while testing underwater surveying equipment, CNN reported.

The team had reportedly suspected that there might be something at the bottom of Folsom Lake after analysing data collected while testing a small surveying boat.

Their suspicions were confirmed when sonar imaging of the area revealed the outline of a plane, covered in a heavy layer of silt, around 160 feet below the water’s surface.

The company believes its surveying system was able to detect the wreckage as the lake’s water levels were particularly low due to extreme drought conditions affecting much of the Western US.

The team was later able to use a sonar unit mounted to a remote controlled mini sub to get a clear picture of the wreckage, with Seafloor Systems environmental technician Jeff Riley telling CNN the plane was “as clear as day”.

“I did a little pan around just to see my surroundings, and in that initial pan I was able to see it,” he said.

The team was able to capture images of the tail section of the plane, as well as of the propeller and said their features appeared to match those of the plane that crashed in 1965.

A California States Park official told The Independent that the plane had already been located in renewed efforts to find it starting in 2014.

However, they said the plane was still under more than 80 feet of water and entangled in trees at the bottom of the lake at the time, so officials decided it was “not safe to dive on”.

Now, with drought conditions having lowered water levels, it is unclear whether a recovery effort could be launched.

Riley said his team marked the GPS coordinates of the wreckage to help with recovery effort.

View All 32 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

158K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Folsom Lake#Drought Conditions#Deep Water#Accident#The Piper Comanche 250#Kovr#Seafloor Systems#Cnn#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
California StateSFGate

Stunning new photos reveal depths of 'historic' California drought

A heat wave is currently baking a parched Northern California, worsening the extreme drought that Gov. Gavin Newsom has already described as "historic." Once-wet lake beds have turned to dust, the snowpack in the Sierra is nonexistent and water shortages are already hitting home. And fears are growing for a potentially devastating wildfire season after 4.1 million acres of California were ravaged by flames in 2020.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

7 people feared dead after plane crashed into lake in US

Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Seven people are feared dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near Nashville, a city of Tennessee in the United States, on Saturday, authorities said. According to a statement issued late night by the Rutherford County Government, the victims are identified as --...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Shocking photos show impact of California drought

A severe drought sweeping California is ravaging the state’s reservoirs, causing innumerable issues for the state’s residents and local governments, with state officials predicting some water levels, could reach record lows. While the golden state is accustomed to a dry climate, this year’s drought is much hotter and drier than...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Drought Provides Possible Answer to Decades-Old Plane Crash Mystery

A difficult drought currently impacting California may have inadvertently provided the solution to a decades-old plane crash mystery. The curious case reportedly dates back to New Year's Day of 1965 when a small aircraft went down into the waters around Folsom Dam near Sacramento. The plane and three passengers were never found, despite extensive searches in the dam's reservoir, Folsom Lake, immediately after the crash as well as on several occasions over the subsequent years and decades. Last week, however, an underwater surveying company seemingly stumbled upon the much-sought-after wreckage while they were testing new sonar equipment at the site.
California StateKMOV

Incredible before-and-after imagery shows impact of the California drought in one year

(CNN) -- Remarkable satellite images captured a year apart illustrate the severity of the California drought. Between June 2020 and June 2021, Angeles National Forest went from green and lush to brown and parched. The water in three reservoirs -- San Gabriel, Morris and Cogswell -- has declined significantly. All of the reservoirs are outlined in brown in the 2021 shot, denoting how much the water level has dropped.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Man killed in Southern Oregon plane crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Medford man died Sunday after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, sheriff’s deputies said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine plane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away, in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Public Safetykptv.com

VIDEO: 1965 plane wreck believed found in lake

Technicians in California believe they have found wreckage from a plane missing for five decades at the bottom of a lake. Workers testing underwater surveying equipment say they found the wreckage of a small airplane deep underwater in California's Folsom Lake -— and they may have solved a 56-year-old aviation mystery.
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Mystery of 1965 plane crash in CA’s Folsom Lake may be solved

A lake lowered by drought and a happenstance test by a couple of guys with sonar equipment may have finally solved a 56-year-old California mystery. Two men testing underwater sonar technology in Folsom Lake, about 30 minutes outside Sacramento, claim to have discovered a plane in the water’s depths — one that matches the description of an aircraft which went down in the area back in 1965.
California Statemymotherlode.com

1965 plane wreck may have been found in California lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — A small plane that crashed into a Northern California lake with four people aboard after a midair collision 56 years ago may have been found by underwater surveying technology. The discovery was made in drought-shrunken Folsom Lake when technicians Tyler Atkinson and Jeff Riley of Seafloor...
AccidentsWISN

WATCH: Plane found underwater is from crash in 1986

New information was released about a plane recently found at the bottom of a lake that appears to have solved the mystery of when it crashed. Seafloor Systems was testing its underwater survey equipment at Folsom Lake in California last week when it spotted what appeared to be a small aircraft 160 feet underwater.
Smyrna, TNWBIR

NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash into Percy Priest Lake

SMYRNA, Tenn. — A recently-released report sheds new details on the plane crash into Percy Priest Lake that killed seven members of a Brentwood church last month. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the private plane crash near the Fate Sanders Marina in Smyrna on May 29. The Cessna C501, which was headed to West Palm Beach, Fla., crashed shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport. The pilot and all six passengers died in the crash.
Accidentsabc17news.com

Pilot uninjured after plane malfunctions, crashes into lake

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — The pilot of a small airplane is safe after his craft malfunctioned and crashed into Tawas Lake on Monday. About 9 p.m. on June 14, officers were sent to Tawas Lake near Geller Street for a report of a plane crash. When officers from the East Tawas...