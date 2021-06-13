Learn About Empathy in Life is Strange: True Colors

Mild spoilers for Alan Wake are in this article, so be warned!. I’m a pretty anxious guy. Because of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), I find a lot of things to be very unsettling, including writing this fairly forthcoming article. I’m not big on talking about these facets of myself, as I really, really don’t want to be defined by or known for these afflictions, but they’re still a part of me. In the end, I get by, like everybody else. That said, I still find it quite interesting when a piece of media attempts to convey what anxiety feels like through its own medium. That’s why I found myself becoming so enamored by Alan Wake Remastered, which feels like someone gamified my anxiety with stunning accuracy.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO